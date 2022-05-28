Viral: Bengaluru man shares meme on 'BBMP and BWSSB at work': See his post here
- A Twitter user called Ananth Kumar shared a video titled 'communication gap' on Bengaluru's local bodies Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB), and netizens found it hilarious.
An eight-second video of two birds - that seem to be simultaneously digging and covering the same hole in the ground - has left Bengaluru Twitter users in splits, with several claiming it illustrates the functioning of the city's civic bodies - Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike and Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board. The post is making the rounds online after a user - @anantkkumar, a director in the IT field according to his Twitter bio - shared the video and captioned it 'BBMP and BWSSB at work…'. The video has over 666.6K views so far.
Netizens found the post hilarious and one user replied with: “BWSSB has new sensors which detects newly finished roads without pothole. That's how they decide where to dig.”
Meanwhile, another wrote: “BESCOM and private cable/internet operators are watching from a distance.”
Fun social media posts aside, Bengaluru citizens have frequently criticised the city's civic authorities and highlighted the apparent lack of coordination between the BBMP and the BWSSB, which has left several waiting on basic amenities like safe roads.
Many point to situations like this - as soon as BBMP finishes work on a road and relays tar, BWSSB digs it back up to lay water pipelines.
Unsafe roads have also taken lives in Bengaluru. A survey conducted by the civic body has recently identified more than 10,000 potholes in the city and task forces have been formed to repair them at the earliest.
Head constable kills self in Faridabad
Gurugram: A 35-year-old head constable of Haryana Police was allegedly found hanging from a ceiling fan at hTilak Raj'sapartment in the Police Lines area of Faridabad on Thursday, said police. Tilak Raj was posted at the BPTP police station in Faridabad for the last 15 days and was allegedly depressed due to domestic issues, police added. He had returned from BPTP police station a few minutes before he hanged himself, said police.
CAs hold ‘puja’ stir outside GST office
Gurugram: A group of chartered accountants (CAs), led by members of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, conducted a 'havan' ceremony outside the Sector 32 CGST office on Friday. This was in protest to catch the “real culprits” in a case, where two Gurugram-based CAs were arrested a week ago for allegedly issuing audited statements of fake companies to claim input credit tax to the tune of ₹15 crore.
Waterlogging: GMDA, civic agencies to focus on Narsinghpur, cleaning and connecting drains
Gurugam: The Gurugam Metropolitan Development Authority on Friday asked the National Highways Authority of India to prepare a proposal to connect the Narsinghpur drain to the Southern Peripheral Road drain before the next monsoon. The GMDA also asked the highways authority to ensure the proper functioning of water pumps at Narsinghpur and other locations along the highway to ensure there is no water logging during the monsoon.
MCM recovers 10 acre land on National Highway
Gururgam: The enforcement team of the Municipal Corporation of Manesar on Friday demolished illegal structures on a total of 10 acres of land across the Delhi-Jaipur highway, said the officials. RS Bhath, district town planner (enforcement) and also MCM's joint commissioner II, said that the violators had leased the land from the local panchayat, which expired, and despite several notices being issued to them, the shop owners did not vacate the area.
‘Those falsely implicating…’ Maha min on ex-NCB head's role in Aryan Khan case
Maharashtra home minister Dilip Walse Patil on Saturday demanded action against former director of the Narcotics Control Bureau's Mumbai zone, Sameer Wankhede, for falsely implicating Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan in the drugs-on-cruise case. On Friday, a special investigation team of the anti-drugs agency filed a 6,000-page chargesheet that named 14 of the accused, while keeping out the names of Aryan and a few others.
