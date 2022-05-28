Viral: Bengaluru man shares meme on 'BBMP and BWSSB at work': See his post here

An eight-second video of two birds - that seem to be simultaneously digging and covering the same hole in the ground - has left Bengaluru Twitter users in splits, with several claiming it illustrates the functioning of the city's civic bodies - Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike and Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board. The post is making the rounds online after a user - @anantkkumar, a director in the IT field according to his Twitter bio - shared the video and captioned it 'BBMP and BWSSB at work…'. The video has over 666.6K views so far.

BBMP and BWSSB at work.. https://t.co/E9hNm0Bxiz — Ananth Kumar (@anantkkumar) May 27, 2022

Netizens found the post hilarious and one user replied with: “BWSSB has new sensors which detects newly finished roads without pothole. That's how they decide where to dig.”

Meanwhile, another wrote: “BESCOM and private cable/internet operators are watching from a distance.”

Fun social media posts aside, Bengaluru citizens have frequently criticised the city's civic authorities and highlighted the apparent lack of coordination between the BBMP and the BWSSB, which has left several waiting on basic amenities like safe roads.

Many point to situations like this - as soon as BBMP finishes work on a road and relays tar, BWSSB digs it back up to lay water pipelines.

Unsafe roads have also taken lives in Bengaluru. A survey conducted by the civic body has recently identified more than 10,000 potholes in the city and task forces have been formed to repair them at the earliest.