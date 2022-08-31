Water on roads, power cuts at homes: Bengaluru civic mess after overnight rain
Questions are again being raised on the civic horror that returns to the Karnataka capital every time it experiences heavy downpour.
Flooded roads, massive traffic jams and visuals that shocked the country - many commuters in Bengaluru on Tuesday must have had this thought crossing their minds that they had woken up on the wrong side of the bed. Not just those who were out on the roads, even people at their homes - especially people living close to the key Outer Ring Road - faced massive power disruptions. Questions are again being raised on the civic horror that returns to the Karnataka capital every time it experiences heavy downpour.
Suvarnalekha Ravi, a resident of Mahadevapura, speaking to HT, shared her experience. “All the disruption that we saw on Tuesday morning was only caused by a spell of overnight rain. The manner in which it took a toll on the daily routine of the city-dwellers is alarming."
"The civic body in the city failed massively in its management. Some simple precautionary measures and a plan in place are the bare minimum that we taxpayers expect from the authorities," she said, expressing her anger.
The techies - for whom 'work-from-office' - is now a mandatory - were stuck in traffic for hours. “It was a nightmare to drive to the office which is not even four km away from my house. It almost took one-and-a-half hours to reach the workplace, out of which one hour was just spent waiting on the road. The waterlogging - on both sides of the road - reminded me of a river flowing," said Suveksha Sharma, a techie who lives in Marathahalli.
Residents of some posh gated societies too faced the impact of flooded roads. Ramakanth Reddy, a businessman who lives in one such society in Bellandur, said: “This is definitely not the life we want to give to our kids. Officials must be held accountable for an absolute mismanagement of the situation yesterday. Good roads and decent civic conditions are primary needs that we expect our governments to focus on. We cannot send our kids to school and be at peace in such a pathetic condition.”
Long power outages too tested the patience of locals. Rajini Yalamanchi, a resident of Marathahalli, seemed exasperated, sharing her experience. “Even in the year 2022, we see overnight power cuts, uninformed. The BESCOM (Bangalore Electricity Supply Company) helplines were unreachable and the power backups were exhausted too. We could not even step out to bring basic groceries as roads were submerged. In the upcoming BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike) elections, all these things must be considered before casting our vote," she said.
Visuals of the ORR battling with severe waterlogging have gone viral on social media and are likely to remain in the public memory for some time.
-
After two years, Shimla-Delhi flight resumes on September 6
In what could give a fillip to tourism in Himachal Pradesh, Alliance Air, the Government of India-owned air carrier, will resume flight operations on the Delhi-Shimla route from September 6 after more than two years. The flight will depart from Delhi at 6.25am and reach Shimla at 7.35am. The return flight will start at 8am and land in Delhi at 9.10am. The introductory all-inclusive fare for Delhi-Shimla and Shimla-Delhi will be ₹2,480 per head.
-
Training program to stop bleeding of accident victims launched in Bengaluru
A leading medical college here, along with few other institutions, on Tuesday launched a programme to train volunteers or anyone to stop bleeding of accident victims. The programme is designed to encourage bystanders to become trained, equipped and empowered to help a victim with a bleeding wound before professional help arrives, it was stated at the launch.
-
Just one third of trees transplanted last three years survived: Delhi forest dept
New Delhi: Only one-third of the 16,461 trees transplanted in the national capital over the last three years have survived, according to data submitted by the forest department to the Delhi high court. The data shows that only one infrastructure project in Delhi that involved transplantation of trees could meet the Delhi Tree Transplantation Policy's survival rate threshold of 80%. The Delhi Tree Transplantation Policy was officially notified in December, 2020.
-
Bihar law minister stripped of portfolio a day before anticipatory bail hearing
Bihar law minister Kartikey Singh was on Wednesday given the sugarcane industry portfolio, the cabinet secretariat department notification said. This development comes a day before the scheduled hearing on the anticipatory bail application of the minister in the Nitish Kumar government's cabinet. The hearing on the anticipatory bail plea of Kumar in an abduction case is scheduled for Thursday. BJP did not hold back in taking a dig at the government.
-
Arvind Kejriwal says ‘India's first virtual school starts from today' in Delhi
India can't become the “number one nation in the world” until every student in the country is provided with premium education, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Wednesday. The classes for the virtual school - affiliated with the Delhi Board of School Education - will be for students of Class 9 to Class 12, between 13 and 18 years of age. On Wednesday, CM Kejriwal counted the achievements the city has seen.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics