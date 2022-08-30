Massive jam in B'luru after heavy overnight rain, Twitter urges - ‘Stay indoors’
The Outer Ring Road of the Karnataka capital - one of the key routes - on Tuesday morning saw massive snarls with hundreds of vehicles stuck on the road.
In Bengaluru, overnight downpour has caused massive havoc, leading to waterlogging and huge traffic jams. The Outer Ring Road of the Karnataka capital - one of the key routes - on Tuesday morning saw massive snarls with hundreds of vehicles stuck on the road.
On social media, visuals were widely shared as commuters urged the traffic police to clear the routes soon. A Twitter user - Kodanda - shared the image of the traffic congestion at the ORR. “Full traffic jam in Mahadevapura to silk board route, not able to move 100m from 30min. Don't know where traffic police are clearing traffic. (sic)," he wrote.
Another user - Monika - urged people to stay indoors on Tuesday, "if they can" as the congestion stretched into several hours. She even shared pictures of ORR flooding and wrote: “#Bangalore if you can stay home today. Roads flooded and backed up pretty much in the entire city. These photos are from ORR.(Sic)”
The Rainbow Drive housing community at the Sarjapura road - that was severely affected in July due to heavy rain - has once again faced waterlogging and the residents were unable to step out from their homes. The Halnayaka Halli Lake, next to the housing community, has been overflowing since morning and citizens have already urged the civic body to help the residents who are stuck in their houses.
KP Singh, another resident, shared the screenshots of Whatsapp messages on social media that captured the residents' appeal for help. “SOS calls from Rainbow Drive Layout.Water has risen significantly and many residents are now stuck inside their homes, can't open their doors/windows. Here are some SOS calls on whatsapp(Sic)” he tweeted.
Bengaluru is often marred with civic woes amid heavy rain.
