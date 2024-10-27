Will demolish unauthorised buildings in Bengaluru: Deputy CM D K Shivakumar

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Saturday said the drive to demolish unauthorised and dilapidated buildings was underway in Bengaluru. Shivakumar, who holds the Bengaluru development portfolio, said the registration of unauthorised properties will be halted and encroachments will be removed. Karnataka Deputy Chief minister DK Shivakumar. (File Photo)

Further, more powers will be given to civic agencies and planning bodies. “We have decided to stop unauthorised construction of buildings. The previous government had curtailed the powers of officials to take action against unauthorised construction,” the Deputy CM told reporters here.

“Our government has decided to give powers to BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike), BDA (Bangalore Development Authority) and BMRDA (Bengaluru Metropolitan Region Development Authority) to stop unauthorised construction. The registration of unauthorised properties will also be stopped. At the same time, we are also focusing on clearing encroachments,” he said.

On preventing flooding in Bengaluru, Shivakumar said it has been decided to develop 300 km roads alongside the Storm Water Drains (SWD) to prevent flooding.

In September, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has set a 15-day deadline for Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to fill all the potholes in the city. He said he would tour the city after 15 days and asked officials to fix the damaged roads.

Speaking to reporters, Shivakumar had said, “I asked the BBMP commissioner to fill all the potholes in Bengaluru in the next 15 days. The civic body found 2,795 potholes across the city and they will be filled with the cost of ₹660 crore. Compared to previous years, people are now less affected due to rains.”

Shivakumar also asked residents to report potholes through the Raste Gundi Gamana app so that BBMP would attend and fill them.

