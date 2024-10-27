Bengaluru water body warns against illegal charges for Cauvery water connections; vigilance cell to act within 24 hours

Dr Ram Prasath Manohar, Chairman of the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB), issued a stern warning against individuals illegally demanding extra charges for Cauvery water connections. He emphasised that applicants should apply directly through the official BWSSB online portal and avoid intermediaries. Criminal cases will be filed against anyone misusing the BWSSB name to make illegal monetary demands. BWSSB issued a stern warning against individuals illegally demanding extra charges for Cauvery water connection.(ANI)

Dr Ram Prasath Manohar said, "Obtaining a Cauvery water connection is a straightforward process. Once applications are submitted online, BWSSB officials will proceed with the necessary steps as per regulations. Demand notices specifying the regulated charges for new connections--whether for residences, apartments, or commercial buildings--are issued in accordance with official rules. Upon payment of the legally stipulated charges to the BWSSB bank account, new connections will be provided in a hassle-free manner."

Dr Manohar has directed that criminal cases be filed promptly against anyone demanding amounts above the authorised demand notice fees.

He added, "To address this issue, a specialised Vigilance Cell has been set up under the Chief Administrative Officer. This team will investigate and resolve complaints related to unlawful demands for Cauvery connections, with a commitment to swift action within 24 hours of receiving a report. Concerned citizens can email complaints, along with relevant information, to bwssbvigilance@gmail.com."

He also stated that, in line with directives from Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, BWSSB is dedicated to providing Cauvery water connections in a fair and transparent manner. "Those facing illegal demands are encouraged to report them to the BWSSB Vigilance Team. The identity of complainants will be kept strictly confidential, and decisive legal action will be taken against offenders," reaffirmed Dr Manohar.

