'ELCITA, not BBMP, should fix Bengaluru's roads’: Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw urges Karnataka government

Amid growing public outrage over Bengaluru’s crumbling infrastructure, Biocon founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw has proposed a solution to address the city’s pothole-ridden roads. Kiran Mazumdar Shaw is the chairperson of biopharma major Biocon(HT Photo)

The 71-year-old entrepreneur urged the Karnataka government to assign the maintenance of the city’s roads to the Electronics City Industrial Township Authority (ELCITA) instead of relying on contractors from the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

Her recent post on X (formerly Twitter), Shaw said, “When we have ELCITA I don’t understand why we use substandard contractors in high density traffic zones.” In her post, she directly addressed Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and IT Minister Priyank Kharge, advocating for ELCITA’s expertise in road maintenance as a viable solution.

“Water stagnation causes potholes,” Shaw pointed out, noting that inadequate drainage systems are a leading cause of road degradation in Bengaluru. She praised ELCITA's infrastructure, which includes 75 rainwater harvesting pits and an efficient drainage network designed to mitigate waterlogging during heavy rains.

Another picture she shared was captioned, "While Bommanahalli in Bengaluru battles potholes and deteriorating roads, Electronics City, managed by ELCITA, presents a striking contrast. The key? Smart management."

What is ELCITA?

ELCITA is a statutory body with municipal and taxation authority that oversees the 902-acre industrial township located on the outskirts of Bengaluru, which hosts over 300 companies. Electronics City is one of the largest electronics industrial parks in India.

Recently, a Bengaluru-based entrepreneur has an innovative solution to tackle the city's pothole problem. He aims to develop an app that allows users to rate and review potholes, ensuring that these hazardous road conditions receive the urgent attention they need.

Siva Narayanan, a Bengaluru-based entrepreneur, recently took to X (formerly Twitter) and said, “Planning to build an app where we can rate and review potholes in Bengaluru. I recently saw a 7-star pothole and felt sad that it wasn't getting the recognition it deserved.”

A month ago, the civic body identified 2,795 potholes throughout the city, ordering their repair at an estimated cost of ₹660 crore.