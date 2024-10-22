Heavy rains paralyse Bengaluru: Commuters face two-hour traffic gridlock on Airport Road

Heavy rains once again wreaked havoc in Bengaluru on Monday night, leading to severe traffic congestion on key routes, including the Airport Road. Commuters reported being stuck in traffic for more than two hours on Monday morning, as torrential downpours caused waterlogging, vehicle breakdowns, and chaos on the roads. Massive traffic jam on Airport Road.(X)

Even on Tuesday morning, parents remained apprehensive about sending their children to school via Airport Road. One X user asked, “How is the situation on Airport Road now? Can we safely send kids to school from Hebbal?”

Bengaluru submerged in knee-deep water

Social media platforms are flooded with videos and images showing Bengaluru’s roads submerged in knee-deep water following heavy rains. Commuters shared their ordeal, with many likening the streets to rivers, as waterlogged roads brought traffic to a standstill. The visuals depict severe flooding in multiple areas of the city, causing disruption and raising concerns about the city’s drainage system and infrastructure.

Check posts here:

Yelahanka and several areas in North Bengaluru, including Sahakar Nagar, were hit by heavy rain on Monday night, leading to widespread flooding. Social media was inundated with videos and posts showing submerged roads and underpasses, particularly highlighting the railway underpass near Mall of Asia in Sahakar Nagar, where multiple cars were trapped in the rising water.

The relentless downpour over the past two days has severely disrupted daily life, causing waterlogging in numerous low-lying areas and major roads across the city, leaving residents and commuters stranded.

Tuesday forecast

A popular weather blogger weighed in on the situation, stating that unless there are issues like waterlogging or bad roads, it doesn't make sense to declare a holiday solely due to rain. The blogger pointed out that Bengaluru is likely to experience rain only after 3 PM, with minimal chances of rainfall between 8 AM and 3 PM during the day.

