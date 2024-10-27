'Mounadas Pai': Dinesh Gundu Rao slams Ex-Infosys CFO's silence on Karnataka's GST share in heated exchange

Congress leader and Karnataka’s Health and Family Welfare Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao and tech industry veteran Mohandas Pai traded sharp words on Karnataka’s latest economic achievement on X (formerly Twitter). Congress leader Dinesh Gundu Rao (L) and ex-Infosys CFO Mohandas Pai (R).(File)

According to a recent SBI report, Karnataka has surpassed Delhi to become the second-highest contributor to India’s direct tax revenue, generating 11.9 per cent of the nation’s tax income for the fiscal year 2023-24. Maharashtra holds the top position with a staggering 38.9 per cent, while Delhi now ranks third with 10.4 per cent.

Gundu Rao expressed pride in Karnataka’s economic milestone, sharing findings on X. “Karnataka fuels India's aspirations with its substantial tax contributions, driven by impressive economic growth. Despite being denied its rightful share of GST by the Central Government, Karnataka remains one of India's top-performing states in terms of economic growth.Under the visionary leadership of Siddaramaiah, the government has launched numerous innovative initiatives and flagship programs, prioritizing the welfare of citizens and empowering the common man through guarantee schemes,” he wrote.

However, Pai, responded critically to Gundu Rao’s post.

“This is great. Karnataka is the richest big state in India. But can you tell us what you have done for Bengaluru over the last 18 months? Our lives have become more miserable; corruption has increased. The central government does not decide tax devolution; the finance commission does,” Pai remarked, questioning the state government’s approach to tackling urban challenges and corruption.

In response, Gundu Rao pointed out what he saw as Pai's "surprising silence" on pressing issues like Karnataka's rightful share of Goods and Services Tax (GST). He accused Pai of being quick to criticize the state government but less vocal when it came to advocating for Karnataka’s fair share of GST revenues. Playfully referring to him as "Mounadas" Pai—a nod to the Hindi word for silence ("maun")—Rao said, “I invite you to join our fight to demand what’s rightfully ours so we can collectively work towards a better Bengaluru and Karnataka.”

'Lethargic' govt comment

This is not the first time Pai has taken a dog at Karnataka government. Recently he slammed Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for delaying the opening of the Namma Metro's Green Line extension between Nagasandra and Madavara.In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Pai expressed his frustration, stating, “@siddaramaiah, why are you punishing Bangaloreans with this unnecessary delay? It reflects a lethargic and uncaring government. A big shame on the government.”

