Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Oct 26, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Karnataka surpasses Delhi as 2nd largest direct tax contributor in FY24: Report

ByHT News Desk
Oct 26, 2024 12:26 PM IST

For the first time in seven years, Karnataka has surpassed Delhi in income and corporate tax contributions.

Karnataka has overtaken Delhi to become the second-largest contributor to direct tax collections, according to a report released by the State Bank of India, Deccan Herald reported.

Tamil Nadu and Gujarat rank fourth and fifth, contributing 6.5 per cent and 4.8 per cent to direct tax revenue.
Tamil Nadu and Gujarat rank fourth and fifth, contributing 6.5 per cent and 4.8 per cent to direct tax revenue.

According to the report, in the fiscal year 2023-24, Karnataka accounted for 11.9 per cent of the total direct tax revenue, following Maharashtra's 38.9 per cent. Delhi ranked third with 10.4 per cent.

The SBI Research report indicates that Tamil Nadu and Gujarat rank fourth and fifth, contributing 6.5 per cent and 4.8 per cent to direct tax revenue, respectively. Collectively, the top five states account for over 70 per cent of the total direct tax revenue collected by the Centre.

For the first time in seven years, Karnataka has surpassed Delhi in income and corporate tax contributions. Delhi held the second position from 2017-18 to 2022-23, according to the SBI Research report.

(Also Read: Karnataka govt may impose 1-2% fee on platforms like Zomato, Swiggy; Cabinet to discuss on Oct 24: Report)

'Injustice to Karnataka in tax devolution'

Earlier this month, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar criticised the Centre for allegedly shortchanging Karnataka in tax devolution funding. He stated that the Congress-led state government would actively oppose this perceived injustice.

Shivakumar, also the state Congress chief, attacked BJP MPs and union ministers from the state for remaining silent on the issue and termed it "shameful."

"Injustice has happened to Karnataka. They have given more to Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. We were given less than even Andhra Pradesh, which doesn't contribute much in tax. We will fight and protest this in the days ahead," Shivakumar said.

The union government on Thursday released tax devolution of 1,78,173 crore to the state governments, including one advance instalment of 89,086.50 crore in addition to the regular instalment due for October 2024.

Karnataka got 6,498 crore in the state-wise distribution of net proceeds of union taxes and duties for October 2024.

(Also Read: CM Siddaramaiah slams Karnataka BJP MPs over state's tax devolution ‘injustice’, urges public action)

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 26, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //