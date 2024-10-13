CM Siddaramaiah slams Karnataka BJP MPs over state's tax devolution ‘injustice’, urges public action

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday hit out at the BJP MPs from Karnataka for not raising their voice against the injustice to the state in tax devolution. He appealed to people to rise against the 'injustice' to the state. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah (PTI)

Addressing reporters, Siddaramaiah said the state has received ₹6,498 crore while Uttar Pradesh got ₹31,987 crore, marking a huge difference in the tax devolution between the two states. "People need to raise their voice against the injustice to Karnataka. The BJP leaders supporting the Centre are betraying the people of the state, be it Pralhad Joshi or anyone else," he said. "So many MPs have gone from Karnataka.

They need to raise their voice, which they have not done." According to the CM, the state has incurred a loss of ₹60,000 crore in tax devolution in five years. Asked about the next move of the government on this, Siddaramaiah said he would discuss it with his cabinet colleagues.

(Also Read: 'No schemes for farmers': Karnataka Congress MLA slams his party, says govt did nothing for farmers in state)

In a statement on this issue on Saturday, Siddaramaiah questioned, "Uttar Pradesh, infamous for its poor governance, has been allocated ₹31,962 crore; Bihar, ₹17,921 crore; Madhya Pradesh, ₹13,987 crore; and Rajasthan, ₹10,737 crore. Why should the sweat and toil of Karnataka fuel the growth of states that have lagged behind due to maladministration?" On the cabinet's decision to grant clemency to Hubballi rioters belonging to minority community, Siddaramaiah said several RSS leaders were also released when the BJP was in power.

The Congress government in Karnataka on Thursday decided to withdraw a criminal case registered against a mob which had attacked policemen with stones on April 16, 2022 in Hubballi town. This is one of the 43 cases the state Cabinet decided to withdraw at its meeting on Thursday following a petition by the Anjuman-e-Islam to the Home Minister G Parameshwara, official sources said.

(Also Read: 'Injustice to Karnataka, more funds to UP and Bihar': Deputy CM DK Shivakumar accuses Centre of ‘unfair tax devolution’