Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Oct 13, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

CM Siddaramaiah slams Karnataka BJP MPs over state's tax devolution ‘injustice’, urges public action

PTI | | Posted by Anagha Shrikant Deshpande
Oct 13, 2024 01:53 PM IST

Siddaramaiah said Karnataka has received ₹6,498 crore while Uttar Pradesh got ₹31,987 crore.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday hit out at the BJP MPs from Karnataka for not raising their voice against the injustice to the state in tax devolution. He appealed to people to rise against the 'injustice' to the state.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah (PTI)
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah (PTI)

Addressing reporters, Siddaramaiah said the state has received 6,498 crore while Uttar Pradesh got 31,987 crore, marking a huge difference in the tax devolution between the two states. "People need to raise their voice against the injustice to Karnataka. The BJP leaders supporting the Centre are betraying the people of the state, be it Pralhad Joshi or anyone else," he said. "So many MPs have gone from Karnataka.

They need to raise their voice, which they have not done." According to the CM, the state has incurred a loss of 60,000 crore in tax devolution in five years. Asked about the next move of the government on this, Siddaramaiah said he would discuss it with his cabinet colleagues.

(Also Read: 'No schemes for farmers': Karnataka Congress MLA slams his party, says govt did nothing for farmers in state)

In a statement on this issue on Saturday, Siddaramaiah questioned, "Uttar Pradesh, infamous for its poor governance, has been allocated 31,962 crore; Bihar, 17,921 crore; Madhya Pradesh, 13,987 crore; and Rajasthan, 10,737 crore. Why should the sweat and toil of Karnataka fuel the growth of states that have lagged behind due to maladministration?" On the cabinet's decision to grant clemency to Hubballi rioters belonging to minority community, Siddaramaiah said several RSS leaders were also released when the BJP was in power.

The Congress government in Karnataka on Thursday decided to withdraw a criminal case registered against a mob which had attacked policemen with stones on April 16, 2022 in Hubballi town. This is one of the 43 cases the state Cabinet decided to withdraw at its meeting on Thursday following a petition by the Anjuman-e-Islam to the Home Minister G Parameshwara, official sources said.

(Also Read: 'Injustice to Karnataka, more funds to UP and Bihar': Deputy CM DK Shivakumar accuses Centre of ‘unfair tax devolution’

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 13, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On