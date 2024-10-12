Menu Explore
'No schemes for farmers': Karnataka Congress MLA slams his party, says govt did nothing for farmers in state

ByHT News Desk
Oct 12, 2024 08:15 AM IST

The Congress MLA claimed that he has been raising concerns about the Karnataka government's inaction on this front for the past year.

Congress MLA Bharamgouda Kage, also known as Raju Kage, on Friday criticised his own party's state government, accusing it of failing to address farmers' issues.

Bharamgouda Kage said he is not sitting idle as he has been raising people’s issues.
Bharamgouda Kage said he is not sitting idle as he has been raising people’s issues.

Kage claimed that he has been raising concerns about the government's inaction on this front for the past year, PTI reported.

Alleging that no schemes were introduced in the state for the farmers to survive, he even threatened to end his life at Vidhana Soudha, the seat of state legislature and secretariat in Bengaluru, for the agrarian cause.

"No schemes for farmers are being introduced. You must understand this. Should I tell you lies and do drama? What will the country eat if the rice and other crops are not grown? Should we eat currency notes? First help farmers to survive," Kage said at an event in Tawashi village in his Kagawad constituency in Belagavi district on Thursday.

Stating that this country can progress only when farmers survive, the MLA said, this has been his only cry for the past one year.

"For this (farmers’) cause I had even said that I would die by suicide inside Vidhana Soudha. A minister told me why you want to commit suicide when we are ready to do your work," he told the gathering.\

'Why should we be in power?'

Kage said he is not sitting idle as he has been raising people’s issues at government level, but the administration is not responding. He appealed to the journalists present to highlight it.

He said, "Should I resign? Why is the government not able to do anything? Why should we be in power? Being the MLA of the ruling party, if I am expressing my inability, then you can guess how we are living in this system."

Kage said he was deeply hurt and did not wish to be MLA in the future, but he has a commitment to fulfill the promises he made to his electorate.

(Also Read: HD Kumaraswamy, son accused of threatening SIT chief to derail 550-acre illegal mining investigation)

