‘Karnataka govt lethargic’: Mohandas Pai slams CM Siddaramaiah for delaying Bengaluru Metro Green Line extension

Former Infosys CFO TV Mohandas Pai slammed Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for delaying the opening of the Namma Metro's Green Line extension between Nagasandra and Madavara. Former Infosys CFO TV Mohandas Pai(Abhijit Bhatlekar/ Mint)

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Pai expressed his frustration, stating, “@siddaramaiah, why are you punishing Bangaloreans with this unnecessary delay? It reflects a lethargic and uncaring government. A big shame on the government.”

Pai's comments came in response to Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya, who also raised concerns about the delay in the Green Line extension. Surya noted that it has been 14 days since the Commissioner for Metro Railway Safety (CMRS) granted approval, yet the state government has not contacted the Union government to initiate operations. He mentioned that he followed up with the BMRCL MD about the status of the state government's letter just yesterday.

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) confirmed that the Green Line will soon see an extension between Nagasandra and Madavara, following approval from CMRS.

The CMRS clearance came after a thorough inspection conducted on October 3, with officials assessing the new section in a single day.

The newly approved section adds 3.7 kilometres to the Green Line took seven years to complete. The project faced significant delays, including a five-year postponement primarily due to land acquisition challenges near NICE Road and disruptions brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The elevated extension includes three new stations: Manjunathnagar, Chikkabidarakallu, and Madavara. Once this section becomes operational, it is expected to enhance connectivity for commuters traveling to key destinations, most notably the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC), which hosts major exhibitions and events, the publication noted.

