Bengaluru metro operations partially disrupted after tree fell on Purple Line tracks, restored later

Bengaluru’s metro’s Purple Line got disrupted on Wednesday morning after a tree fell on tracks near Swami Vivekananda Road station due to massive rain on Tuesday. The services between Baiyappanahalli station and SV Road station were stopped and trains were operated only between Indiranagar-Challaghatta and Baiyappanahalli-Whitefield during the early hours of Wednesday. The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) staff is trying to clear the trees from the track. Bengaluru metro partially disrupted after tree fell on Purple Line tracks, restored later(Ajay Aggarwal/HT Photo)

Also Read - Bengaluru's Phoenix Mall of Asia gets waterlogged after heavy rain in Yelahanka. Watch

In an announcement, Namma Metro said, “From 6.15 am today, trains are running only between Indiranagar -Challaghatta and Baiyappanahalli to White field on Purple line due to a tree obstructing operation between SV Road and Indiranagar. Inconvenience regretted.”

It further clarified that the teams are already deployed to clear the obstructions on the track. “Maintenance team is at the site, and removal of the tree obstruction for movement of trains is underway. BMTC has been informed to run feeders between MG road and Baiyappanahalli section,” BMRCL said.

However, the operations were restored by 8.05 am after metro team successfully removed the obstructions from the track. In a clarification X post, Namma Metro said, “The tree obstruction for train movement is cleared and train services on complete purple line restored from 8.05 am.”

Also Read - Bengaluru's Manyata Tech Park flooded amid incessant rain, techies advised to leave office early. Video

An Orange alert was issued to Bengaluru for heavy rainfall, and massive showers are predicted until October 17. This heavy rain is also expected to elevate traffic issues in Bengaluru, as many roads get submerged after a brief rain. The BBMP and Bengaluru police are already alerted and prepared to monitor any situation.

The Karnataka government has already announced a holiday for all schools and colleges in Bengaluru, It also advised all the IT and BT companies in the city to allow their employees to work from home for today as traffic is likely to be disrupted.