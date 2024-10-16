Bengaluru's Phoenix Mall of Asia gets waterlogged after heavy rain in Yelahanka. Watch

Bengaluru’s Phoenix Mall of Asia, located in the Yelahanka area, was submerged in water after massive thunderstorms in the city on Tuesday. Social media visuals showed that the entire parking space and entrance of the mall were waterlogged, making it tough for customers to enter. Ever since the mall was inaugurated in 2023, it has been in the news for such a mess and raised questions about its location.

Also Read - Bengaluru's Manyata Tech Park flooded amid incessant rain, techies advised to leave office early. Video

This mall in north Bengaluru is one of the latest and biggest in Bengaluru. The rain created havoc, and all sides of the mall were filled with water. The mall management is trying to flush out the water to make it accessible for customers.

Ever since the mall was inaugurated in 2023, it has been in the news for such a mess and raised questions about its location. Last year, Bengaluru police directed the management of Phoenix Mall of Asia to keep the establishment shut for 15 days as it has been causing traffic chaos in the north part of the tech capital. City Police Commissioner B Dayananda issued orders for this newly opened mall, and later, they moved to the court challenging the order. The unplanned parking of the mall then created massive traffic jams in the area.

Also Read - Bengaluru rain: Massive morning showers lead to traffic snarls across city, Hebbal flyover faces grid lock

Meanwhile, the IMD has issued an orange alert for rainfall in Bengaluru, as the city is likely to witness rains until tomorrow. The Karnataka government has already announced a holiday for all schools and colleges in Bengaluru on Wednesday. Bengaluru Urban District collector Jagadeesha issued orders on Tuesday evening, as rains are likely to continue for the next few days.

The government also advised IT-BT and private firms in the city to allow employees to work from home on Wednesday. Massive rains will likely cause traffic snarls across the city, and commuting to work might be tough for employees, said the Karnataka government.