Bengaluru auto driver installs dashcam to enhance passenger safety and confidence. Watch

A Bengaluru-based auto driver has installed a dashcam in his ‘well-maintained’ autorickshaw to instill confidence among customers, ensuring they feel secure and comfortable during their journeys. Screengrab of the dashcam footage.(X)

Shantha Gowda said “I want my customers to know they are in safe hands,” he explained. “The dashcam records everything, which can be crucial in case of any incidents.”

A dash cam, short for dashboard camera, is a small video camera mounted on a vehicle's dashboard or windshield to record the road ahead and, sometimes, the vehicle's interior.

In a video shared by Nagara Metered Auto on X (formerly Twitter), dashcam footage captures a conversation between Shantha Gowda and a passenger. The passenger requests a ride to his destination and inquires about the fare. Gowda responds, “I’ll use the meter, and you can pay me whatever it shows.”

Once the passenger enters the auto, he expresses delight at the vehicle's condition, noting the rain-resistant curtains on the sides, the dashcam, and the overall cleanliness of the autorickshaw.

The video has garnered over 39,000 views and over 500 likes on X.

Recently another video of Gowda went viral on social media, where he says that if we provide good service to customers, they will be happy and pay us more on their own. We don’t have to overcharge them." Gowda, who has been driving since 1996, says that to this day, he has never asked for even an extra ₹10 from his customers, regardless of the distance.

