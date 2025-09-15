2 killed, 6 injured as truck rams into multiple vehicles in Indore

Bhopal: Two people were killed and half a dozen injured after a speeding truck lost control and rammed into several vehicles in Shikshak Nagar on Airport Road in Indore on Monday evening. Police said the deceased are yet to be identified. (Representational image)

After the accident, the truck caught fire causing widespread panic and injuries. The injured were rushed to the nearest hospital. Upon receiving the information, police and administrative officers reached the spot.

Additional commissioner of police Amit Singh confirmed the deaths of two persons, who are yet to be identified.

“A truck coming in at speed hit a bike first and later others. The truck driver has been arrested and he is being interrogated by the police,” said the ACP.

Eyewitnesses claimed that the death toll may be higher. Talking to media persons, a local resident, Subhsha Soni said, “The truck driver was driving recklessly. The truck’s tyres caught fire, and people began falling as it plowed into the vehicles. My brother-in-law’s legs were severed. He was rushed to Geetanjali Hospital.”