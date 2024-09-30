Amid buzz over resignation, Jakhar meets BJP chief Nadda

Amid confusion over resignation of Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar, he met party’s national president JP Nadda in the national Capital on Friday evening and reportedly sought to be relieved from the position. It is learnt that the meeting took place on the request of Jakhar. Leaders privy to the development said the meeting lasted for about half an hour in which Jakhar explained his position as the state BJP chief and requested Nadda to relieve him from the post. Sunil Jakhar

The Punjab BJP chief also explained the reasons behind his decision not to continue as party president, a senior party functionary from the national leadership, wishing not to be named, said.

Even as Nadda’s response to Jakhar is not clear, BJP sources say the party has already been in mood to replace him because of various issues. “It seems the BJP will take decision on Jakhar and the next course of action after the Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir assembly polls,” said a senior party functionary. Jakhar is learnt to have conveyed to Nadda that he has decided to keep himself away from party activities till the BJP replaces him.

Meanwhile, it was an embarrassing situation for the party on Sunday when the state affairs’ incharge and former Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani reached Bathinda to chair a meeting of party workers to check preparedness for panchayat polls and by-polls to four assembly seats. “The state BJP chief remained absent from this meeting,” said a senior BJP leader from Malwa. On Monday, Rupani will chair a meeting of state office-bearers in Chandigarh.

Notably, Jakhar has been absent from organisational activities for the past over 15 days and is said to have conveyed to party high-command his unwillingness to continue. Last week, Jakhar skipped a meeting chaired by national vice-president Rekha Verma. The senior leaders present in the meeting, including Rekha, waited for Jakhar for half an hour in state unit headquarters here and when he didn’t appear, party general secretary Rakesh Rathore was asked to call the party president.

The Punjab BJP has already contradicted media reports about Jakhar extending his resignation as the state BJP. Interestingly, these media reports appeared just a day before Jakhar’s scheduled meeting with Nadda.

Repeated attempts to contact Jakhar for his comments turned futile as he was not available.