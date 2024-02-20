Hoshiarpur tragedy: Armyman, grandparents killed as car rams into tree

A Naik in the Indian Army and his grandparents were killed after the car they were travelling in rammed into a tree near Hariana town of Hoshiarpur district on Monday morning. Police said the driver had swerved the car to avoid hitting a stray animal, resulting in the mishap. The mangled remains of the SUV near Hariana town of Hoshiarpur district on Monday morning. (HT Photo)

The deceased have been identified as Naik Sahil Kumar, 23, his grandfather Captain Roshan Lal (retd), 87, also an ex-servicemen, and Lal’s wife Vidya, 79, all residents of Sainchan village.

Sahil’s brother Yuvraj, 17, who was also in the car, suffered some injuries and was hospitalised.

As per information, Sahil’s sister had got married and the family was accompanying her to her in-laws’ residence in Umrapur when the tragedy struck.

Inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure have been started. The bodies were handed over to the kin after post-mortem.