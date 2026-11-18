A pipeline designed to bring water from Narmada river to drought-prone tribal regions of Madhya Pradesh has developed leaks in Dhar district’s Sardarpur area within weeks of its formal inauguration, local farmers said.

The pipeline was laid as part of the ₹2,387-crore Narmada-Jhabua-Petlawad-Thandla-Sardarpur Micro-Lift Irrigation Project (PTI FILE)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Narmada Valley Development Department principal secretary E Ramesh Kumar said the authorities were inquiring into the complaints. “We are inquiring into the matter to find out the reason behind the leakage. The repair work has also been initiated,” Kumar said.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

The pipeline was laid as part of the ₹2,387-crore Narmada-Jhabua-Petlawad-Thandla-Sardarpur Micro-Lift Irrigation Project. Chief minister Mohan Yadav inaugurated the project on October 24.

Implemented by the Narmada Valley Development Authority, the project is one of the region’s largest irrigation initiatives. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav inaugurated it on October 24, promising water to over 260 villages and thousands of hectares of farmland across Dhar, Jhabua, and other southwestern districts of the state.

A Sardarpur farmer Rohit Mukati said they filed complaints after water leakage was reported from at least five places in the Sardarpur area. Mukati added that the villagers hired an excavator to help with the repairs since their crop would get affected in case of delays.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Paramjeet Singh, a farmer leader from the Malwa region, wondered why the pipeline developed leakages within weeks of being formally opened. “This irrigation project was very important for Dhar and Jhabua where borewells dried up and farmers needed water for their wheat and gram crops. Farmers are being forced to spend from their own pockets for repairs of a government project,” said {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Paramjeet Singh, a farmer leader from the Malwa region, wondered why the pipeline developed leakages within weeks of being formally opened. “This irrigation project was very important for Dhar and Jhabua where borewells dried up and farmers needed water for their wheat and gram crops. Farmers are being forced to spend from their own pockets for repairs of a government project,” said {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The Opposition has demanded a probe into the construction quality of the irrigation system and demanded that the contractor and officials concerned be held responsible.

“The state government called this project of ₹2387 a game-changer for irrigation in southwestern Madhya Pradesh. In Dhar, there were leakages in the pipeline while in Petlawad, Jhabua, the supply is yet to be started due to low pressure. Why is the government not fixing accountability of the officers? It is a case of corruption and mismanagement,” said Umang Singhar, leader of opposition in the state assembly.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}