Madhya Pradesh sees 29 Covid cases, no death; active tally now 235
The number of coronavirus tests conducted in the state was 2,99,67,997. including 4,692 during the day, a health official said.
Madhya Pradesh on Monday reported 29 Covid cases at a positivity rate of 0.6 per cent, taking the state's tally to 10,53,910, a health official said.
The death toll remained unchanged at 10,770, while the recovery count increased by 22 to touch 10,42,905, leaving the state with 235 active cases, he added.
The number of coronavirus tests conducted in the state was 2,99,67,997. including 4,692 during the day, the official said. A government release said 42,202 persons got jabs on Monday, which took the total number of doses administered in MP to 13,05,15,881.
Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,53,910, new cases 29, death toll 10,770, recoveries 10,42,905, active cases 235, number of tests so far 2,99,67,997.
-
NACO ropes in target communities to monitor, implement programme
The National AIDS Control Organisation is setting up resource groups involving members from six target communities to plan, implement, monitor, and evaluate phase 5 of the National AIDS Control Programme. While the resource groups will be formed at state and district levels there will also be community champions whose responsibility is to ensure that all government schemes reach every beneficiary. The district-level group will be headed by the collector.
-
Bengal govt to place resolution in assembly against CBI, ED
The Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal will place a resolution in the upcoming session of the legislative assembly against the Central Bureau of Investigation, Enforcement Directorate and other federal agencies, saying that these are being used by the Centre to harass the state governments, parliamentary affairs minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay said on Monday. Minister and Kolkata mayor Firhad Hakim and former minister Subrata Mukherjee were arrested in May 2021 in the Narada case.
-
Monsoon session of Madhya Pradesh assembly to begin from Tuesday
The monsoon session of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly will begin from Tuesday, after being rescheduled from the earlier start date of July 25, an official said. The session will have five sittings from September 13 to September 17, he added. Congress MLA and former minister Sajjan Singh Verma accused the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government of evading discussion on vital issues like unemployment and inflation by keeping a short session.
-
PAU advisory panel give suggestions to strengthen MSc biotechnology programme
An advisory committee meeting for reviewing MSc biotechnology programme, supported by the department of biotechnology (DBT), Government of India, under its postgraduate teaching programme, was held at Punjab Agricultural University. In his opening remarks, vice-chancellor and chairperson of DBT advisory committee SS Gosal said PAU teaching programmes were formulated on the academic pattern of Ohio State University,. He emphasised that DBT should also financially support PhD biotechnology students.
-
NMC’s circular on recognition to medical colleges annoys aspirants
The National Medical Commission's decision to grant recognition to medical institutes solely on the basis of an affidavit has irked many undergraduate and postgraduate aspirants who are eagerly awaiting the admissions to begin. This move, parents said, would eventually affect students even after securing a seat. All medical colleges need to get their recognition updated by NMC's Medical Assessment and Rating Board before taking new students.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics