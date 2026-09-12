Bhopal, A simple, low-cost screening and genetic counselling card developed by a doctor couple from Madhya Pradesh to tackle sickle cell disease in tribal areas has gained international recognition, featuring in a book published by Harvard University Press.

MP doctor couple’s low-cost sickle cell screening innovation finds place in Harvard Press book

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The innovation by homoeopaths Prof Dr Nishant Nambison and Dr Smita Nambison has been highlighted in the book, "Curved Air: A Biography of Sickle Cell Anaemia and the Quest to Cure the First Molecular Disease", authored by molecular geneticist Kevin Davies, published in August.

Talking to PTI on Saturday, Dr Nishant said, "The inclusion of our work in the Harvard University Press publication marks international recognition for a grassroots health innovation originating in Madhya Pradesh."

Dr Nishant Nambison is an associate professor at the Govt Homoeopathic Medical College and Hospital in Bhopal, while his wife Smita is a doctor and an independent researcher.

The book traces the global journey of scientific research into sickle cell disease, including its prevention and treatment, and highlights the Nambisons' work in tribal areas of Madhya Pradesh.

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{{^usCountry}} According to Dr Nishant, the initiative began after he and his wife witnessed the difficulties faced by children and families affected by sickle cell disease in Chhindwara, particularly due to limited awareness, screening and access to genetic counselling. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Dr Nishant, the initiative began after he and his wife witnessed the difficulties faced by children and families affected by sickle cell disease in Chhindwara, particularly due to limited awareness, screening and access to genetic counselling. {{/usCountry}}

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In 2018, their team, with local government support, conducted door-to-door screening of around 25,000 people. The exercise highlighted practical challenges such as fear of testing, distance from health centres, social hesitation and limited access to genetic counselling, he said.

To address these challenges, Dr Nishant said they developed the GIPCI Card, which uses colours and a special punch-hole system to help people understand their sickle cell status and the genetic risk of passing the disease to their children.

The book also mentions the proposed integration of the system with a mobile application and central database, aimed at making genetic counselling simpler and more accessible.

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Responding to Davies' question about India's ambitious goal of eliminating sickle cell disease as a public health problem by 2047, Prof Nambison is quoted as saying in the book, "There is nothing wrong with being ambitious. Whether this goal will be achieved or not, time will tell."

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.