CM Shivraj Chouhan's tweet after IAF's Sukhoi-30, Mirage-2000 crash

Updated on Jan 28, 2023 01:03 PM IST

The wreckage IAF fighter planes which crashed during an exercise, at Pagadgarh in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district, Saturday.(PTI)
ByAniruddha Dhar, New Delhi

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday said he has has instructed the local administration to cooperate with the Indian Air Force in quick rescue and relief work after two fighter planes - Sukhoi-30 and Mirage-2000 - reportedly crashed in Morena district of the state.

"The news of the crash of Sukhoi-30 and Mirage-2000 aircraft of the Air Force near Kailaras in Morena is very sad. I have instructed the local administration to cooperate with the Air Force in quick rescue and relief work. I pray to God that the pilots of the planes are safe.," Chouhan tweeted in Hindi.

Preliminary reports suggested that one aircraft fell in Morena in Madhya Pradesh and other reportedly went down in the general area around Bharatpur.

Watch: Iaf Fighter Aircraft Crash

Defence minister Rajnath Singh was briefed by chief of air staff Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari on the crash of two IAF aircraft, defence sources said. Singh enquired about the well-being of pilots and is monitoring the developments closely, the defence sources said.

Morena superintendent of police Ashutosh Bagri confirmed the crash. Additional director general of police (ADGP) Adarsh Katiyar told news agency PTI that the cause of the crash was not clear yet. "It is not clear whether the planes collided against each other or not," he said.

Reports also indicate that two pilots ejected safely, but the third one was missing. News agency ANI reported that the two IAF fighter jets had taken off from the Gwalior airport before they met with the accident.

