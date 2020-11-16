Budding hockey player killed in crash with tree in Mohali

Updated: Nov 16, 2020, 21:07 IST

A 20-year-old budding hockey player was killed after his motorcycle crashed into a tree near the traffic lights of Sectors 68/78 on Airport Road on Sunday night.

The deceased, Prateek Sharma, was a native of Bathinda and lived in a rented accommodation at Sector 86.

According to police, he was commuting back home around 11.30pm when he lost control of his motorcycle and rammed into a tree.

A seriously injured Prateek was rushed to the civil hospital in Phase 6 by a PCR vehicle, but was declared brought dead.

A DDR has been filed in this regard at the Sohana police station. The deceased’s family in Bathinda has been informed and the post-mortem examination will be conducted on Tuesday.