e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 16, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Budding hockey player killed in crash with tree in Mohali

Budding hockey player killed in crash with tree in Mohali

Suddenly lost control of his bike while commuting back home on Monday night, that led to the crash.

cities Updated: Nov 16, 2020, 21:07 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mohali
         

A 20-year-old budding hockey player was killed after his motorcycle crashed into a tree near the traffic lights of Sectors 68/78 on Airport Road on Sunday night.

The deceased, Prateek Sharma, was a native of Bathinda and lived in a rented accommodation at Sector 86.

According to police, he was commuting back home around 11.30pm when he lost control of his motorcycle and rammed into a tree.

A seriously injured Prateek was rushed to the civil hospital in Phase 6 by a PCR vehicle, but was declared brought dead.

A DDR has been filed in this regard at the Sohana police station. The deceased’s family in Bathinda has been informed and the post-mortem examination will be conducted on Tuesday.

top news
Quad navies ready for high intensity Malabar phase 2, China watches
Quad navies ready for high intensity Malabar phase 2, China watches
‘On my watch!’: Trump boasts about Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine efficacy
‘On my watch!’: Trump boasts about Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine efficacy
In 2-line tweet, Prashant Kishor throws many punches at ex-boss Nitish Kumar
In 2-line tweet, Prashant Kishor throws many punches at ex-boss Nitish Kumar
Check treatment, testing of Covid patients in Delhi pvt hospitals: MHA
Check treatment, testing of Covid patients in Delhi pvt hospitals: MHA
Bihar battle won, BJP turns focus to Bengal, vows to transform it into Gujarat
Bihar battle won, BJP turns focus to Bengal, vows to transform it into Gujarat
Bharat Biotech starts Phase 3 trial for its anti Covid vaccine in India
Bharat Biotech starts Phase 3 trial for its anti Covid vaccine in India
‘He was passionate about Rajasthan’, PM Modi expresses grief over passing away of Bhanwarlal Meghwal
‘He was passionate about Rajasthan’, PM Modi expresses grief over passing away of Bhanwarlal Meghwal
Watch: Days after Pak’s anti-India dossier, Jaishankar calls for global action
Watch: Days after Pak’s anti-India dossier, Jaishankar calls for global action
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesAkshay KumarAmit ShahCovid-19 casesDelhi Air QualityUPSC CMS Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In