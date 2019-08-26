Cop’s widow fears for family’s safety after release of Bulandshahr violence accused

lucknow

The widow of inspector Subodh Kumar Singh, who was killed in the Bulandshahar violence on December 3 last year, on Monday expressed concern over the bail granted to the violence accused and said “it will not be good for society as it will encourage youngsters to commit crime.”

Rajni Singh, who stays with her two sons in Noida after the death of her husband, said she was worried about the security of her family after the release of 10 accused of the violence.

“I am worried about my family’s security and have shared my apprehension with officials and appealed to them to get the bail of the accused cancelled,” Rajni said

She also questioned the court decision of granting bail to the accused.

Rajni asked: “Was it right to grant them (accused) bail so early? What message will it send to the entire country and the society?”

On the felicitation of the accused after their release, she said “Such act will encourage youngsters to commit crime and we must stop this in the interest of society and the country.”

She added that she had expressed her concern to senior officials and appealed to them to get their bail cancelled but she had received no assurance from any of them.

According to ANI, deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said the BJP and the Uttar Pradesh government had no role in the welcome accorded to five accused in the Bulandshahr violence case after their release on bail.

Violence had erupted after an incident of cow slaughter in Mahav village of Syana area in Bulandshahar district on December 3 last year. A resident of Chingrawthi village named Sumit Choudhary was killed in police firing and a violent mob killed inspector of Syana police station Subodh Kumar Singh. The angry crowd also torched the police post of Chingrawthi and damaged many vehicles.

A special investigation team, formed to investigate the case, booked 44 accused, including leaders of Bajrang Dal, BJP and VHP in the case and later charge of sedition was also imposed on them.

Ten of the accused, including BJP’s Shikhar Agarwal and VHP’s Upendra Raghav, booked under sedition charge, were release from the jail on Saturday and their supporters gave them a rousing welcome outside the jail amid chanting of ‘Jai Sri Ram, Vande Matram and Bharat Mata Ki Jai’.

