Capt to lead delegation to PM on Ravidas temple demolition

Chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday acceded to the demand of leaders of the Ravidasia community and agreed to lead a delegation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking up the matter of construction of the temple, which was demolished in Delhi on the directions of the Supreme Court (SC). The chief minister said that his government will also extend all legal and financial help to the community in pursuing the case for review of the SC’s order and rebuilding the temple.

Besides helping in filing of the review petition in the apex court, his government will also contribute towards the cost of the land if the Centre agrees to return the temple site to the community, the Chief Minister said.



He also said that the government will not file FIRs against the community members, who blocked the national highways across the state on Tuesday. Calling it an emotional issue, he said if a gurdwara is demolished or for that matter a church or mosque is razed, it will equally hurt him.

“If someone blocks a national highway for political reasons, then it is a different issue,” added Singh. During the meeting, Captain also promised to look into the demand of the leaders for withdrawal of five cases against members of the community for the violence that hit Jalandhar in 2009 during protests against the firing at the head of Dera Sachkhand Ballan and his close associate in Vienna.

Meanwhile, the CM also dedicated the third phase of the ₹-20 crore Jung-e-Azadi memorial here in Kartarpur to the martyrs of Jallianwala Bagh massacre and unsung heroes who were incarcerated in the Andaman Cellular Jail during the freedom struggle.

“There is a need to connect youths with the glorious legacy of national freedom struggle. It is important that a sense of nationalism and patriotism is instilled among the youths,” he said.

Recalling his visit to the Cellular Jail in Andaman, the CM said it had inspired him to build a memorial as a mark of honour to the national heroes. Jang-e-Azadi memorial foundation chairman Baljinder Singh Hamdard outlined the journey of the completion of the memorial, and revealed that so far over 6.50 lakh people had visited it since its inception. Captain also laid foundation stones for a slew of development projects worth ₹265.15 crore for Jalandhar and Kapurthala districts. Of the projects unveiled by the chief minister, ₹132.54 crore will be spent on the development projects in Kapurthala district for commemoration of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak.

