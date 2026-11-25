Between the two alliance partners, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which reunited on Tuesday after a gap of six years, the partnership is potentially the former’s only shot at political survival.

Union home minister Amit Shah, BJP national president Nitin Nabin, and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi, India, on Tuesday. (Arvind Yadav/ Hindustan Times) more less

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The 2027 assembly elections are a make-or-break battle for SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal, where a strong showing could mark the party’s resurgence, while another poor showing would inflict irreparable damage on its future.

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From being in power for two consecutive terms between 2007 and 2017, SAD has been reduced to the margins of state politics a decade later. It won 15 seats in the 2017 assembly elections, a tally which shrunk to just three in 2022.

Its legislative presence has dwindled further, with two of its three legislators — Manpreet Singh Ayali (Dakha) joining Akal Dal (Waris Punjab De) and Dr Sukhwinder Kumar Sukhi (Banga) moving to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Ganieve Kaur Majithia, representing Majitha, now effectively remains SAD’s lone face in the assembly.

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{{^usCountry}} “The hard work Sukhbir Badal has put in during the past few months is commendable. It has led us to a partnership with the BJP, and the alliance will register a victory in the 2027 polls,” said SAD secretary general Balwinder Singh Bhundar, while maintaining that SAD was never desperate. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The hard work Sukhbir Badal has put in during the past few months is commendable. It has led us to a partnership with the BJP, and the alliance will register a victory in the 2027 polls,” said SAD secretary general Balwinder Singh Bhundar, while maintaining that SAD was never desperate. {{/usCountry}}

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BJP had also sensed the ground realities and realised that an alliance was necessary for the safety, security and growth of people in the state, he added.

While a section of BJP leaders, including former chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh and former state unit president Sunil Jakhar, had advocated an alliance, a majority of the leadership in Punjab and New Delhi had rejected the possibility and maintained that the BJP would contest all 117 assembly constituencies in the state.

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In contrast, the entire SAD leadership had pushed for an alliance, even as Sukhbir maintained a public silence on the negotiations. During recent media interactions, he had said he was “not an astrologer” when asked about the possibility of a tie-up, even as he held meetings with senior BJP leaders, including Union minister Amit Shah and national president Nitin Nabin, to work out the arrangement.

“What options did SAD have to remain in the political contest other than an alliance with the party that is in power at the Centre?” remarked Jagrup Singh Sekhon, former head of the political science department at Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar.

The SAD attempted to rebuild itself from the grassroots by seeking support directly from the masses, but remained unsuccessful, he added.

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Sharp decline in vote share

In the 2007 assembly elections, SAD won 48 of the 117 assembly seats, with a vote share of 37%. In 2012, it improved its tally to 56 seats, polling 34.7% of the votes.

However, the party’s fortunes reversed in 2017, when its seats slid to 15 and the vote share to 25.4%. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), then a new entrant in Punjab, won 20 seats.

After a split from the BJP, in 2022, SAD contested the assembly elections in alliance with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), managing to win only three seats and its vote share falling to 18.5%.

AAP swept the polls with a 42% vote share, gaining more than 23% points over its 2017 performance.

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SAD’s decline was also evident in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, when it recorded its lowest-ever vote share of 13.4% and managed to win just one seat, Bathinda, through Harsimrat Kaur Badal.

Deal clinched on November 13

The final meeting that clinched the alliance was held in New Delhi on November 13. On returning the following day, Sukhbir hinted to party leaders that they should prepare for an alliance after the annual office-bearers’ election of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on November 20. Subsequently, he was conveyed that a joint press conference would be held on November 24 for a formal announcement.

Before that, Sukhbir had made frequent trips to New Delhi whenever summoned by the BJP leadership, with most of the meetings taking place at night.

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