10 IPS, 62 PPS officers transferred in Punjab

The Punjab Government on Friday transferred 10 IPS and 62 PPS officers of superintendent of police (SP) rank.

J Elenchezian has been posted as joint commissioner of police (CP), city and traffic, Ludhiana, while Deepak Pareek will now be the joint CP headquarters, Jalandhar.

Sachin Gupta has been posted as the joint CP, security and operations, Amritsar; Gaurav Toora as joint CP, headquarters, Amritsar; Dayama Harish Kumar Omparkash as joint CP, headquarters, Ludhiana; Sandeep Kumar Malik as joint CP, law and order, Jalandhar; and Sartaj Singh Chahal as additional IG, special branch intelligence, Mohali.

Indian Police Service officers Navneet Kumar Bains will now be AIG, special protection unit of CM security, whereas Ashwani Goyal has now been posted as additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP), headquarters, Ludhiana.

Pragya Jain will now be ADCP, security and operations, Ludhiana.