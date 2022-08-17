100 Aam Aadmi Clinics start functioning in Punjab
Chandigarh/Ludhiana: Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday launched 25 more Aam Aadmi Clinics, taking the total number of such facilities in the state to 100. The CM had on Monday launched 75 clinics.
He said that such clinics will be set up in every nook and corner of the state. “Patients can avail the medical services by stepping into the clinics or can avail facility of online appointment,” he added.
Addressing a state-level function on Independence Day at Guru Nanak Stadium in Ludhiana on Monday, the CM had announced setting up 75 Aam Aadmi Clinics across the state. He said these clinics will offer 41 health packages with nearly 100 clinical tests free of cost to the people.
The CM also said that Punjab had led the freedom struggle against the British. “Every village of Punjab has a memorial to martyrs who had fought for the country’s freedom. In the present scenario, Punjabi youths serving the Indian Army are protecting the borders,” said the CM.
Mann takes on PM over ‘rewadi’ jibe
Reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘rewadi’ jibe on the state announcing free electricity and other facilities, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann retorted by asking a rhetoric as to whether it was better to spend taxpayers’ money on the well-being of people or to give largesse to corporate friends.
Interacting with media at an event organised to pay homage to Shaheed Karnail Singh Issru, Mann said the state government is making judicious use of public money for the welfare of the people.
“As against this, the Union government has allowed daylight robbery of the public exchequer by their corporate friends, as several of them have fled the country by taking several lakh crores from banks,” the chief minister said.
Truck trolley rams into a house in UP’s Mainpuri, retd cop, wife among 4 dead
A retired police sub inspector and Retired police sub inspector Vishram Singh's wife died when a truck trolley rammed into their house located in Kurawali police circle of Mainpuri on Monday night. The retired cop and his wife were sleeping in their house, when the mishap took place, police said. Two of the injured later succumbed to their injuries in the hospital and the condition of two others was stated to be critical, officials said.
Seven with Pak links arrested with 8kg of heroin in Amritsar
Police on Tuesday said it arrested seven persons for smuggling of arms and drugs, brought from across the border in two separate cases. Amont those arrested also include Harjit Singh, Kulwant Singh and Karandeep Singh of Gharinda village in Amritsar, and Karanbir Singh and Prince of Batala. Karanbir and Prince of Batala were arrested by the counter intelligence wing of Amritsar police, while the other accused were nabbed by the Amritsar-rural district's police.
Uttar Pradesh govt may take over Noida Power Company
The Uttar Pradesh (U.P.) government may take over the Noida Power Company Ltd, the state's first power distribution company supplying electricity to consumers in Greater Noida for the last three decades. The government has served a notice on the company for revoking its licence. The state government, on August 30, 1993, issued the electricity licence to the NPCL for the period of 30 years under the section 3 (1) of the Indian Electricity Act, 1910.
BJP blames Cong for communal tensions, party hits back
Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader KS Eshwarappa on Wednesday blamed the Congress for “adding to the communal tensions in the state” by maintaining silence over the growing crimes being committed by the Social Democratic Party of India. Reacting to Eshwarappa statements, the leader of opposition Siddaramaiah said: “It's like they have jaundice (disease) to lie about the Congress to console themselves and then blame us for all the problems,” .
Deposit Tricolours with us. We’ll take care: LMGC
La Martiniere Girls' College, Lucknow has invited citizens and organisations to post or deposit their national flags to the college, as it has taken the initiative to dispose of them in accordance with the flag code of India. Citizens may deposit them at the college gate number 1 Aashrita Dass, principal said. The initiative is the brainchild of teachers and staff of the school. The district administration has been informed about the initiative.
