10th Military Literature Festival: Guv calls for defence self-reliance

Declaring the 10th Military Literature Festival open, Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria stressed the importance of technological self-reliance and indigenous defence production, observing that the character of warfare is rapidly evolving with the emergence of artificial intelligence, drones and other advanced technologies. On the occasion, he also drew attention to drug and arms trafficking as serious security challenges. (HT Photo)

He also spoke on India’s military history and the wars fought since Independence, while paying tribute to the courage, sacrifice and professionalism of Indian soldiers.

Kataria also acknowledged Chandigarh’s unique connection with the armed forces, given the significant presence of serving and retired defence personnel in the city.

On the occasion, he also drew attention to drug and arms trafficking as serious security challenges. Expressing concern over Punjab’s drug menace, he highlighted the need to understand and confront the larger forces and international networks sustaining this challenge.

The inaugural session opened with the screening of a short film, followed by an address by the festival chairman Lt Gen Tajinder Singh Shergill (retd), who welcomed and thanked the chief guest and guests of honour.

Addressing the gathering, Member of Parliament Manish Tewari highlighted four defining dimensions of the changing global security environment: the growing significance of asymmetric and drone warfare, lessons emerging from the Russia-Ukraine and US-Iran conflicts, the strategic importance of dual-use frontier technologies, and the widening defence expenditure gap between major global powers.