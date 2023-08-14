Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 12 Haryana Police personnel selected for President’s Police Medal

12 Haryana Police personnel selected for President’s Police Medal

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Aug 14, 2023 02:23 PM IST

Haryana director general of police (DGP) PK Agrawal has extended his heartfelt congratulations to all police officers and officials who have earned this remarkable distinction.

As many as 12 Haryana Police personnel have been selected for President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service (PPMDS) and Police Medals for Meritorious Service (PMMS), a state police spokesperson said.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP-CID) Udai Raj Singh Tanwar and lady sub inspector (SI-CID) Janak Kumari who have been selected for the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service. (HT Photo)
Deputy superintendent of police (DSP-CID) Udai Raj Singh Tanwar and lady sub inspector (SI-CID) Janak Kumari who have been selected for the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service. (HT Photo)

The names of the medal winners were announced by the Union ministry of home affairs.

While Udai Raj Singh Tanwar, deputy superintendent of police (DSP-CID), and Janak Kumari, lady sub inspector (SI-CID), have been selected for the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service, 10 other police personnel will be awarded the Police medal for meritorious service.

Among those selected to be decorated with police medal for meritorious service include Jhajjar DSP Rahul Dev, Sonepat deputy commissioner of police Virender Singh, Yamunanagar inspector Ram Pal, lady sub inspector from Gurugram, Rajbala, sub-inspector (SI) Sunil Kumar; SI Yudhvir Singh, who is posted at anti-corruption bureau in Gurugram; assistant sub inspector (ASI) Naveen Kumar (Hisar); ASI Virender Kumar (Panchkula); ASI Joginder Singh (Rohtak); and head constable Surender Partap posted at state crime branch in Panchkula.

Director general of police (DGP) PK Agrawal has extended his heartfelt congratulations to all police officers and officials who have earned this remarkable distinction. He said this achievement brings great pride and honour not only to the recipients but to the entire police force of Haryana. “This well-deserved acknowledgment will undoubtedly boost their morale, and it will stand as a shining example for others to follow,” DGP said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, August 14, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out