148 shops gutted in Panchkula Sector 9 rehri market blaze

A major fire broke out at the Sector 9 rehri market in Panchkula late on Thursday night, leaving 148 shops gutted. There was no casualty.

It took 13 fire tenders six hours to control the blaze. While nine fire tenders were from Panchkula, three were called from Chandigarh and one from Zirakpur.

Fire station officer Tarsem Singh said that they got a call at 11.13pm and sent the first fire tender immediately.

The fire started from either a bike repair shop or an electronics shop. Asked how it spread to 148 shops, the officer said: “The fire spread from the roof. The firefighters were controlling the blaze inside the shop, but were unaware that combustible material was placed on the rooftop of one of the shops. Hence, it spread to the whole market in no time.”

The officer said the cause of the fire is being ascertained. “We are meeting shop owners in this regard,” he said.

In a video message shared from abroad, Panchkula MLA Gian Chand Gupta assured financial assistance to all victims. “I have given directions to the administration to provide financial assistance to the affected shopkeepers. It is very unfortunate, but we will try to provide every support,” Gupta said.

