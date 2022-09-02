148 shops gutted in Panchkula Sector 9 rehri market blaze
Firefighters were controlling the blaze inside a shop, but were unaware that combustible material was placed on the rooftop that led the fire to spread in no time
A major fire broke out at the Sector 9 rehri market in Panchkula late on Thursday night, leaving 148 shops gutted. There was no casualty.
Also read: Covid, fading interest pushes Panckhula’s cycle sharing system off track
It took 13 fire tenders six hours to control the blaze. While nine fire tenders were from Panchkula, three were called from Chandigarh and one from Zirakpur.
Fire station officer Tarsem Singh said that they got a call at 11.13pm and sent the first fire tender immediately.
The fire started from either a bike repair shop or an electronics shop. Asked how it spread to 148 shops, the officer said: “The fire spread from the roof. The firefighters were controlling the blaze inside the shop, but were unaware that combustible material was placed on the rooftop of one of the shops. Hence, it spread to the whole market in no time.”
The officer said the cause of the fire is being ascertained. “We are meeting shop owners in this regard,” he said.
In a video message shared from abroad, Panchkula MLA Gian Chand Gupta assured financial assistance to all victims. “I have given directions to the administration to provide financial assistance to the affected shopkeepers. It is very unfortunate, but we will try to provide every support,” Gupta said.
-
Lufthansa strike: Crowd protest outside Delhi airport after flights cancelled
A crowd of nearly 150 people gathered early Friday morning outside Delhi's Indira Gandhi International airport (terminal 3) demanding either a full refund or tickets on alternate flights after German airline Lufthansa cancelled hundreds of flights - including two Frankfurt and Munich-bound services from India - due to a union strike that began at midnight.
-
UP: ‘Jail ka khana’ gets 5-star FSSAI rating in Farrukhabad
Fatehgarh Central Jail in Farrukhabad seems to have changed this perception of 'jail ka khana'. Food Safety and Standards Authority of India on Thursday issued a five-star rating to the central jail for the high-quality food it serves to the inmates. DG prisons, Anand Kumar, said the Fatehgarh Central jail is the first prison in Uttar Pradesh to have received a five-star rating maintaining the highest standards in kitchen.
-
Madrasas public property, using bulldozers to raze not right: Badruddin Ajmal
Lok Sabha MP and president of All India United Democratic Front Badruddin Ajmal on Thursday said the current move by the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government in Assam to use bulldozers is illegal and should stop. The AIUDF chief said private madrasas have been built with public money over many years and provides education to Muslim students. He termed the present move as illegal and said the party will move the Supreme Court, if needed.
-
'Not Maharashtra's culture': Priyanka Chaturvedi on MNS leader assaulting woman
The woman who was assaulted, MNS leader Prakash Devi filed a complaint on Wednesday and the three accused have been charged under sections 323 and 504 of the Indian Penal Code. Party functionary Vinod Argile, who is the upavibhag pramukh or deputy division chief, however, claimed while speaking to a Marathi news channel that his outburst was prompted by the woman rushing at him aggressively and using expletives. “She rushed at me, and this happened in the heat of the moment... I am willing to apologise for this in public," he said.
-
Karnataka HC refuses to stay BBMP ward delimitation
The Karnataka High Court has declined to grant an interim stay against the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) ward delimitation, saying that the petitions could be heard and disposed of before September 22. The State Election Commission informed the HC that the final list of voters would be published on September 22 and the election process would commence only after that. Justice Hemant Chandangoudar therefore adjourned the hearing to September 8.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics