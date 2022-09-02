Covid, fading interest pushes Panckhula’s cycle sharing system off track
The number of rides undertaken using Panchkula’s public bicycle sharing system dropped to almost half in a two-year period, and downloads also witnessing a sharp six-fold dip
The number of rides undertaken using the public bicycle sharing system dropping to almost half in a two-year period, and downloads also witnessing a sharp six-fold dip cemented the city residents’ declining interest in the initiative.
Panchkula had in August 2019 taken the lead within tricity by starting the bicycle sharing system under the Smart City project. Inaugurated by Haryana chief Manohar Lal Khattar, the system received a massive response from residents — especially students.
The project had cost the civic body around ₹2 crore. An official said a dedicated team maintains the cycles and the monthly cost adds up to ₹3 lakh.
Such was the initial success of the initiative that Panchkula even helped Chandigarh set up its own bicycle sharing system. The interest, however, has been on a decline ever since the Covid pandemic hit.
The data shows that there was a huge demand for bicycles in the first 12 months of launch, with over 42,000 persons downloading the app and 1.86 lakh rides being taken. The next 12 months, during which the pandemic hit, the number of downloads and rides came down to 7,411 and 1.4 lakh amid on-and-off lockdoews.
Though the lockdown was lifted, the fear of using a public sharing system lingered on.
Between August 2021 to August 2022 period, the number of downloads dipped further to 6,265 and only 88,000 rides were taken.
How it began
The civic body started the project with over 200 cycles at 20 bike stations. The residents, after registering on the mobile application by paying ₹100, have been pedalling around the city at the meagre ₹5 for half a km.
Presently, the cycles can be used for 14 hours every day between 6 am to 8 pm. Each cycle is equipped with global positioning system (GPS) tracking and one can use it by paying a minimal amount online. The app keeps a track of the distance covered by the rider.
Looking beyond
Speaking of the decline, executive engineer Sumit Malik said, “Covid induced lockdown was one of the main factors behind the dip in the number of users. Then because of hygiene issues, people started avoiding taking this public facility.”
“But it is still a hit among people, especially among students who find it easy to peddle around the city when they have to go to tuitions. We are now going to expand the project to trans-Ghaggar sectors and in villages,” he added.
Hoping to reignite the interest, mayor Kulbhushan Goyal discussed the expansion, saying, “The MC is coming up with 100 e-cycles and 100 e-bikes. People can get these from 20 stations, whose installation work has already begun. The best part is that these docks will be in villages and trans-ghaggar sectors.”
The ₹2.50 crore is expected to get rolling by October, with the 200 e-cycles and e-bikes being made available to the public.
-
Not paid for months, 7 factory workers consume poison in MP's Indore
Seven employees of a private factory consumed a poisonous substance during a protest over a delay in disbursal of salaries and transfer to another establishment in Madhya Pradesh's Indore. An employee at the factory, Anil Nigam said he ate poison because of difficulties in managing expenses without his salary. "Two days earlier, my employer sacked seven workers. Due to trouble in running home without money, I ate poison in front of the factory," he added.
-
Top Jaish commander among two militants killed in Sopore encounter
The army said among the two militants killed in Bomai village in Sopore last night, one was acting as the top commander of the Jaish militant group in north Kashmir. A civilian and a soldier were also injured in the operation. Kaiser Ashraf of Pulwama had only seven to eight months back joined militant ranks after he went missing from his house.
-
Uniform academic calendar for Jammu and Kashmir: All board exams to be held in March
The Classes 10 and 12 board examinations conducted by the Board of School Education in Kashmir from this academic session will now be conducted along with the Jammu division in March instead of October-November as the J&K government issues an order for a “uniform academic calendar” in sync with “rest of the country”.
-
Jammu and Kashmir L-G rolls out RFID system for Vaishno Devi pilgrims for better crowd management
Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday rolled out Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) system for the pilgrims visiting the famous Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine atop Trikuta hills in Reasi district. The findings of the inquiry ordered by the L-G and marked to the then home secretary Shaleen Kabra remain unclear till date. Referring to the introduction of the RFID system, Sinha said it will ensure seamless access control with minimal hassle to devotees.
-
Lt governor Manoj Sinha launches ‘drug-free Jammu and Kashmir’ campaign
Amid a spike in Pakistan's narco-terrorism to fund and fuel terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday launched a 'drug-free J&K' campaign and said that his government has initiated efforts in right earnest to check drug smuggling from across the border (Pakistan). Sinha asserted that the administration has adopted a zero tolerance policy against drug dealers and drug traffickers.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics