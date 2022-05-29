1,519 students take entrance exam for meritorious schools in Ludhiana
Out of 1,757 registered students, 1,519 took the entrance exam for admissions into meritorious schools at five centres in Ludhiana on Sunday.
The concept of meritorious schools was launched by former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal on the lines of ‘Super 30’ to nurture bright matriculates from government schools, and prepare them for admission to top professional courses after Class 12, free of cost.
District education officer Jaswinder Kaur said the entrance exam was conducted smoothly by Punjab School Education Board in the city.
Students appeared at Government Senior Secondary School (GSSS) Multipurpose; GSSS Boys, Jawahar Nagar; GSSS Girls, Jawahar Nagar; GSSS Model School, Bharat Nagar; and GSS Smart School, PAU, Ludhiana. School principals— Meenu Adya, Monika Rani , Davinder Singh Chhina, Hardeep Kaur and Rajesh Kumar— were deputed as observers at the exam centres.
Students got 100 multiple choice questions in the question paper, including science, english and mathematics questions. The science and mathematics portions were set by PSEB in both English and Punjabi languages.
“It was an easy attempt. I am confident of clearing the exam, and moreover, my aim is to study in a meritorious school to upgrade my level of education,” Jaspreet Kaur from Government Senior Secondary School, Mattewara, said.
However, Sahibjit Singh, a student from Government School, Sasrali Kalan, credited his preparations for NAS helpful for this exam too. “My experience with the National Achievement Survey exam instilled confidence in me to attempt this entrance test too,” Sahibjit said.
Most of the students completed their exam in 80–90 minutes.
PSEB chairperson Yograj Sharma said the meritorious schools of Punjab are significant with the superb academic levels, and therefore, PSEB is putting in sincere efforts to conduct such entrance exams.
