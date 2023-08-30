Punjab crime: Stalker shoots 15-year-old girl dead in Amritsar village

A 15-year-old girl was shot dead by her stalker in a village falling under the Ajnala sub-division here on Tuesday. Senior superintendent of police (rural) Satinder Singh said the accused has been booked under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and other relevant sections of the Arms Act.

According to the police, the incident took place around 5 pm when the girl was present at her aunt’s (mother’s sister) house in the village.

The accused belongs to the same village of the victim. Police said the accused had been harassing the girl for marrying him.

“The accused had been stalking my daughter for the past six months. Fed up with his behaviour, we had sent the girl to her aunt’s house in Ajnala. However, the accused didn’t stop and continued harassing my daughter there too,” said girl’s mother.

She said, “On Tuesday, the accused reached my sister’s house and started enquiring about my daughter. When my sister and her family members did not tell him anything, he barged into the house wielding a pistol. The moment he saw my daughter, he shot her. She was rushed to a private hospital where the doctors declared her dead.”

Senior superintendent of police (rural) Satinder Singh said, “The accused, who is an adult, is absconding. Our teams are conducting raids to nab him.”

He has been booked under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and other relevant sections of the Arms Act, added the SSP.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON