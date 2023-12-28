16-year-old girl shot dead by father in Panipat

A 16-year-old girl was shot dead by her father over domestic issues in a village in Panipat on Wednesday. The girl, a Class 10 student, was the youngest of three children of the accused. (HT)

The accused’s younger brother told the police that the family wanted her to continue higher studies, but she was reluctant to do so and would often indulge in quarrels.

“She would not help in domestic chores and would disrespect her parents’ words. Around noon on Wednesday, she had a confrontation with her father and started abusing him. After the argument, he fired several shots at her and left the spot. We took her to the hospital where the doctors declared her dead,” he added in his complaint.

A murder case was registered against the accused.

In another incident, the Samalkha police booked a man, his parents, brother and one another person in a dowry death case, after his wife was found dead under mysterious circumstances.