17 cases of liquor seized in Mohali

In a joint operation carried by the excise officials and the local police, a total of 17 cases of liquor were seized from a car near Sector-48, Jagatpura on Friday. Police said that the recovered stock found during a routine enforcement drive was reportedly meant for sale in Chandigarh only. (Representational image)

A Honda City car bearing registration number CH01BC 7318 was stopped at a checkpoint set up operation led by excise inspector Gurinderpal under the guidance of deputy commissioner excise, Patiala, Tarsem Chand, and assistant commissioner (excise) Ashok Chalotra and excise officer Dewan Chand.

The car was being driven by Vikram Thakur, a resident of Jagatpura. Authorities recovered 15 cases of Jamila Santra (nips), 1 case of Jamila Santra (quarts), and 1 case of Imperial Style (nips) from the vehicle.

Officials confirmed that Vikram Thakur has two previous FIRs registered against him under the Punjab Excise Act, 1914, for similar offences. FIR has been registered at Police Station Phase-11, Mohali under Sections 61 and 78(2) of the Act.