Chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday unveiled “Khel Mahakumbh Haryana-2026” mascot, the blackbuck, which is the state animal of Haryana, saying that the mascot symbolises the state’s identity and cultural heritage as well as the agility, alertness, balance and unwavering commitment of Haryana’s sportspersons towards their goals.

Saini said the Khel Mahakumbh will provide sportspersons with a major platform to hone their talent and bring laurels to the state. (@NayabSainiBJP X) more less

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On this occasion, former Indian hockey captain Sardar Singh, Asian Games medalist Parveen Hooda and boxer Narender were also felicitated.

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Addressing the sportspersons, the CM said that the blackbuck is known for its speed, agility, alertness, balance and grace. These very qualities are reflected in Haryana’s sportspersons. When they enter the sporting arena, they demonstrate the agility, concentration and ability to achieve their targets that characterise the blackbuck. Through the mascot, a message of environmental conservation, sensitivity towards wildlife and preservation of natural heritage is also being conveyed to the youth and the people of the state, he said.

Saini said the Khel Mahakumbh will provide sportspersons with a major platform to hone their talent and bring laurels to the state.

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{{^usCountry}} At least 18,000 sportspersons will showcase their talent, skills and sporting spirit across 30 sports disciplines during the state-level competitions of the Khel Mahakumbh. The competitions will be organised in two phases across 11 cities of the state. According to the annual sports calendar, activities under the Khel Mahakumbh commenced on November 16, and district-level selection trials were conducted across the state ahead of the state-level competitions, Saini said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At least 18,000 sportspersons will showcase their talent, skills and sporting spirit across 30 sports disciplines during the state-level competitions of the Khel Mahakumbh. The competitions will be organised in two phases across 11 cities of the state. According to the annual sports calendar, activities under the Khel Mahakumbh commenced on November 16, and district-level selection trials were conducted across the state ahead of the state-level competitions, Saini said. {{/usCountry}}

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Youth Olympic gold medallist awarded ₹1 crore

Saini on Friday honoured promising boxer Gunjan, a resident of Dhana Kalan village in Hansi, with a cash award of ₹1 crore at his official residence, Sant Kabir Kutir, in Chandigarh.

Gunjan brought laurels to the state and the country by winning a gold medal in the 48kg weight category in boxing at the Youth Olympic Games 2026 held in Dakar, Senegal. Earlier, she also delivered outstanding performances, winning silver medals at the 2026 U-19 Asian boxing championships in Jakarta, Indonesia, and the 2026 World Boxing Futures Cup in Bangkok, Thailand.

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