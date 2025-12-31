1992 batch IPS officer Ajay Singhal appointed Haryana DGP

The Haryana government appointed senior Indian Police Service officer Ajay Singhal to take over as the Haryana director general of police (DGP) on Wednesday. Ajay Singhal

According to an official order issued by the state’s home department, Singhal, a 1992-batch IPS officer of the Haryana cadre, has been appointed for a minimum tenure of two years from the date he assumes charge. Singhal is due to retire in October 2028.

The order was issued by additional chief secretary (home) Dr Sumita Misra and will take effect immediately.

The appointment was made as OP Singh, the officiating DGP, retired from service.

Officials said the government picked Singhal out of a panel of three senior IPS officers prepared by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). Besides Singhal, the panel included Shatrujeet Singh Kapoor (IPS: 1990 batch) and Alok Mittal (IPS: 1993 batch).

Singhal takes over the reins at a time when the Haryana Police is focusing on consolidating gains made under outgoing DGP OP Singh, whose tenure was marked by a strong emphasis on public accessibility, digital outreach, crackdowns on organised crime, drug networks, and cyber fraud, and reforms in grievance redressal and forensic capabilities.

A seasoned officer, Singhal has held several key operational and administrative positions during his career, including roles in district policing, intelligence, and specialised units.

Officials said the new DGP was likely to prioritise strengthening district-level policing, tackling organised gangs and narcotics supply chains, and expanding cybercrime response capabilities.