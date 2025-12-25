2 AAP councillors switch to BJP ahead of mayoral polls in Chandigarh

In a significant shift in the city’s political landscape, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) received a substantial boost on Wednesday as two sitting councillors from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) defected to the saffron fold. Coming just weeks before the high-stakes mayoral elections scheduled for January 2026, the development has drastically altered the numerical strength of the House and dealt a blow to the joint front formed by the AAP and Congress. (From left) Ward No. 16 councillor Poonam, Chandigarh BJP president Jatinder Pal Malhotra and Ward No. 4 councillor Suman Sharma during a press conference on Wednesday. (Sanjeev Sharma/HT)

Councillors Poonam (Ward No. 16) and Suman Sharma (Ward No. 4) formally joined the BJP at its Sector 33 office. The induction took place in the prsence of Chandigarh BJP president Jitendra Pal Malhotra, current mayor Harpreet Kaur Babla, and former party president Sanjay Tandon. The move is seen as a strategic victory for the BJP as it prepares for the final mayoral contest of the current five-year municipal corporation (MC) tenure.

The math of the House

The defection has turned the upcoming election into an uphill battle for the AAP-Congress alliance. The Chandigarh MC consists of 35 elected councillors and one ex-officio vote held by the Member of Parliament, totaling 36 votes. To secure the mayor’s seat, a candidate requires a simple majority of 19 votes.

Before Wednesday’s crossover, the BJP held 16 votes, while the AAP had 13. With the addition of Suman Sharma and Poonam, the BJP’s strength has climbed to 18, leaving it just one vote shy of the magic number. Conversely, the AAP’s count has dwindled to 11. The Congress, which holds six councillor seats, brings the alliance’s total to 18 when including MP Manish Tewari’s vote.

Calls for reform amid ‘horse-trading’ allegations

The political maneuvering triggered sharp criticism from the Opposition. MP Manish Tewari took to social media to advocate for systemic change, stating, “This is precisely the reason why a five-year mayor of MC Chandigarh directly elected by people is necessary.” Tewari recently moved a private member’s bill in Parliament seeking to extend the mayor’s tenure to five years to ensure stability.

Chandigarh Congress President HS Lucky accused the BJP of “blatant horse-trading” to retain power illegally. He further remarked that the development exposed both the BJP’s “lust for power” and the “political helplessness” of the AAP. In contrast, Chandigarh BJP chief Jitendra Pal Malhotra maintained that the councillors chose to switch parties out of inspiration for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s developmental vision and welfare-oriented policies.

The absence of an anti-defection law in the MC House remains a focal point of debate, as it currently allows representatives to change affiliations without losing their seats. This lack of legal deterrent has historically led to frequent party-switching and cross-voting, most recently evidenced in January 2024 when BJP’s Harpreet Kaur Babla secured her position following a contentious and closely watched election.