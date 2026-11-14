2 held for firing over unpaid extortion demand in Kapurthala

Nearly three weeks after assailants opened fire at the residence of a medical store owner in Kapurthala’s Mothanwal village over an unpaid ₹50-lakh extortion demand, the district police have arrested two accused in connection with the case. An FIR was registered on October 28 under Sections 109, 308 (4), 125 and 3 (5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act, at the Sultanpur Lodhi police station (HT)

The duo has been identified as Gurchet Singh, alias Cheta, of Bhim Kadim, Kapurthala, who allegedly rode the motorcycle, and Mandeep Singh, alias Goli of Chak Kotla, who allegedly opened fire.

Police also recovered two country-made .30-bore pistols and a motorcycle, bearing registration number PB41-D-3338, allegedly used in the crime.

Addressing a press conference, senior superintendent of police (SSP) Gaurav Toora, along with SP (Investigation) Harinder Singh Gill and ASP Dheerendra Verma, said on October 23, the owner of medical store “Dadwindi” received an extortion demand of ₹50 lakh through a foreign WhatsApp number.

When the complainant failed to pay the demanded amount, unidentified persons opened fire at his residence in Mothanwal village to intimidate him.

He said an FIR was registered on October 28 under Sections 109, 308 (4), 125 and 3 (5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act, at the Sultanpur Lodhi police station.

“With the help of technical and human intelligence, police successfully traced the accused and arrested both of them,” Toora said.