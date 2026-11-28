Two people were killed and three others injured after the vehicle they were travelling in veered off the road and plunged into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh’s Sundernagar in Mandi district, police said on Friday.

A case has been registered and an investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of the accident. (HT Photo for representation) more less

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The accident occurred near the Pandar police outpost in the Nihri area of Sundernagar when the vehicle, carrying five people, was returning from a wedding ceremony. The occupants were part of the wedding procession (baraat), police said.

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The procession had travelled from Jaidevi to Kindar. The deceased have been identified as Vijay Kumar alias Rinku (36), son of Ramdas and a resident of Khagrao village, and Puneet Kumar alias Anku (34), son of Kewal Krishan and a resident of Bodlidhar village.

The injured have been identified as Manoj Kumar, Surender Kumar and Pankaj Kumar, all residents of Bodlidhar. They were taken to a hospital, where they are undergoing treatment. One of them has been referred to AIIMS Bilaspur, police said.

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{{^usCountry}} According to reports, the driver lost control of the vehicle near the Pandar outpost, causing it to plunge into the gorge. Local residents launched rescue efforts and helped pull the occupants out of the vehicle. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to reports, the driver lost control of the vehicle near the Pandar outpost, causing it to plunge into the gorge. Local residents launched rescue efforts and helped pull the occupants out of the vehicle. {{/usCountry}}

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Police faced difficulties in extricating the victims from the wreckage due to darkness, deputy superintendent of police Bharat Bhushan said. A case has been registered and an investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of the accident, he added.