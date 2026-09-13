2 property dealers booked for NRI investor’s death

Zirakpur police have booked two property dealers and unidentified persons for allegedly conspiring to kill an NRI investor, identified as Tej Parkash Singh, over property and investments worth around ₹3 crore.

Police had initially conducted inquest proceedings under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and a postmortem on August 24. (HT File)

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Police booked Robin Garg of Motia Aerogreens, Zirakpur, his business associate Karmveer Bagga of Aerocity, Mohali, and others under Sections 103(2) (murder) and 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) on a complaint filed by Singh’s wife, Eshaani Isha.

According to the complaint, Isha alleged that Garg, Bagga and their associates abducted Singh, took him to a deserted location near Rampur village and forced him to sign property documents before killing him. She alleged that the accused wanted to take control of Singh’s investments and property.

Police had initially conducted inquest proceedings under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and a postmortem on August 24.

According to the complaint, Singh had returned from the US with his wife and planned to set up a pharmaceutical company and pharmacy college. He later reconnected with Garg, a childhood acquaintance from Mustafabad, Haryana, who allegedly introduced him to Bagga and encouraged him to invest in property in the tricity.

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{{^usCountry}} Isha alleged that Singh bought three flats at The Pinnacle in Sector 82, Mohali, in his and his wife’s names. She further alleged that the accused later persuaded him to invest ₹60 lakh in the Ananta Aspire project in Zirakpur and another ₹60 lakh in a Vamana Group project in March 2026. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Isha alleged that Singh bought three flats at The Pinnacle in Sector 82, Mohali, in his and his wife’s names. She further alleged that the accused later persuaded him to invest ₹60 lakh in the Ananta Aspire project in Zirakpur and another ₹60 lakh in a Vamana Group project in March 2026. {{/usCountry}}

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On August 23, Garg allegedly reached Singh’s rented flat in Falcon View, Sector 66-A, Mohali, around 9pm and asked him to accompany him for a property meeting. Singh then left with Garg and his driver, Sukhpal, in the family’s white Toyota Innova. Around 4am the next day, Garg’s wife called Isha and asked her to reach Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, Chandigarh. When Isha and her family reached the hospital, doctors declared Singh dead.

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