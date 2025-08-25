2 shooters of Lucky Patial-Davinder Bambiha gang arrested from Mumbai

The counter-intelligence wing of Jalandhar police, in a joint operation with Shaheed Bhagat Singh (SBS) Nagar police, apprehended two shooters of the Lucky Patial-Davinder Bambiha gang from Mumbai for their involvement in murder that took place in Pojewal in SBS Nagar last month, said Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav on Sunday. The counter-intelligence wing of Jalandhar police, in a joint operation with Shaheed Bhagat Singh (SBS) Nagar police, apprehended two shooters of the Lucky Patial-Davinder Bambiha gang from Mumbai for their involvement in murder that took place in Pojewal in SBS Nagar last month, said Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav on Sunday. (Representational image)

Those arrested have been identified as Karan Ganger (25), a resident of Ror Majara village in Hoshiarpur and Jaskarandeep Singh, alias Kallu, (23), a resident of Ramgarh Jhungian village in Garhshankar.

On July 2, Hardeep Singh, alias Deepa Kulpuria, was shot dead by some unidentified persons at his Kulpur village in Pojewal. The DGP said Karan and Jaskarandeep, in connivance with US-based Jaskaran Singh alias Kannu, had recently killed a person in Pojewal, SBS Nagar, due to their personal enmity.

The arrested accused and Kannu are associates of Lucky Patial of the Davinder Bambiha gang, he said.

The DGP said following the murder, a special investigation team (SIT) was constituted to probe the case.

“Police teams from CI Jalandhar and SBS Nagar Police, working on human and technical investigations, zeroed in on the location of the both the accused to be in Mumbai,” Yadav said.

Sharing operational details, assistant inspector general (AIG) counter-intelligence, Jalandhar, Navjot Singh Mahal said acting on the leads, the joint teams were dispatched to Mumbai which managed to apprehend both the suspects with the help of local police.

A case was registered under Sections 103 (murder) 191(3) (rioting) and 190 (unlawful) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and other sections of Arms Act.

4 gang members held

at Barnala checkpoint

Barnala: Police have arrested four members of the Bambiha gang following an armed confrontation at a police checkpoint on Saturday, senior superintendent of police (SSP) Sarfaraz Alam said on Sunday.

During the checkpoint operation, the suspects allegedly opened fire on police but they were overpowered. The arrested gangsters have been identified as Satnam Singh, alias Satti and Gurpreet Singh, alias Guri, both from Barnala; Sarm Singh, alias Rinku, from Delhi; and Deepak Singh from Kaithal, Haryana.

Police have also recovered a Zigana pistol manufactured in Turkey, three additional pistols — including one .30 bore and two .32 bore — loaded with live cartridges, as well as a Verna car from their possession.

The SSP revealed that the gang has a criminal background, including past robberies. Satnam Singh, recently released from jail, faces over 23 cases, including murder, attempt to murder, violations of the Arms Act, and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Sarm Singh and Deepak Singh are also linked to narcotics trafficking, he added.