2 women doctors harassed in Hisar, three booked

Three unidentified men were booked for allegedly stalking and passing lewd remarks at two junior women doctors of Maharaja Agrasen Medical College here when they were walking to their hostel after completing their shift, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place in Hisar’s Agroha on the evening of August 23. The administration of the Maharaja Agrasen Medical College and the police have stepped up security at the hospital and hostel.

According to the complaint lodged by one of the resident doctors, the two were going to their hostel when three unidentified men passed some lewd comments at them near the emergency department.

The two ignored the accused, but they followed them. With the accused not relenting, the students raised the alarm. As security guards of the hospital rushed to the spot, the accused fled, an official said.

The junior doctors informed the college authorities about the incident following which the police were informed and a case was registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The official said CCTV footage collected from near the incident spot was not clear and police were scanning footage from other areas to nab the accused. “We have also questioned some people in the area for clues,” the official said, adding that the accused would be nabbed soon.

After this incident, other trainee women doctors expressed concern over security inside hostel and college campuses. Officials said the medical college administration and police have stepped up security at the hospital and hostel.

This incident comes amid widespread protests and outrage over the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.