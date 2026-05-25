2 women killed as shuttering plates collapse at Amritsar gurudwara

Two women were killed and several others were injured after iron shuttering plates crashed on them from the fifth floor of an under-construction building at Gurdwara Shaheed Ganj Sahib, situated in the vicinity of Golden Temple, on Sunday. The under-construction building at Gurdwara Shaheed Ganj Sahib, where two women were killed and several others were injured after iron shuttering plates collapsed in Amritsar on Sunday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

The accident occurred while several devotees were seated under the shadow of the construction site to escape the intense heat. At least nine women sustained serious injuries in the mishap and two of them died later during treatment.

The accident triggered chaos and panic in the complex. Sewadars, devotees and members of the gurdwara management immediately initiated rescue operations and shifted the injured to nearby Sri Guru Ram Das Charitable Hospital.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP) Vishaljit Singh confirmed that the condition of three women remained critical. Dr AP Singh, dean of Sri Guru Ram Das Medical University, said expert doctors were attending to the injured.

According to available information, the five-storey building comprising a langar hall and a parking facility is being constructed within the gurdwara complex under the supervision of Sant Baba Kashmir Singh Bhuriwale.

Eyewitnesses claimed that strong winds had been blowing in the area since morning and suspected that the weather may have played a role in the collapse.

SGPC announces ₹2-lakh relief for kin of deceased

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami met the injured devotees at the hospital.

Expressing condolences, the SGPC chief announced financial assistance of ₹2 lakh each for the families of the deceased. He said all injured devotees were being provided free medical treatment at Sri Guru Ram Das Charitable Hospital.

Dhami said a large number of devotees visited Gurdwara Shaheed Ganj Sahib every Sunday. Keeping in view the heavy footfall, construction and service works were being carried out at the shrine with the support of Baba Kashmir Singh Bhuriwale.

He said during the roof-laying process of a new building, strong winds caused some iron shuttering plates to collapse onto devotees sitting below, leading to the unfortunate incident.

The SGPC president further shared that Baba Kashmir Singh Bhuriwale had also separately announced an assistance of ₹2 lakh each for the families of the deceased.

The SGPC chief also asked the committee and Baba Kashmir Singh Bhuriwale to pay special attention to the safety of the sangat inside the gurdwara premises to prevent such incidents in future.