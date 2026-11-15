20-year-old influencer, aide held for links to drug, arms supply network in Ludhiana

A 20-year-old influencer with nearly two lakh followers on Instagram and his aide have been arrested by Ludhiana police for their involvement in a drug and illegal arms supply network operating between the border areas and the city. The crime branch recovered three illegal pistols, 12 live cartridges and 16 grams of ICE (methamphetamine) from the duo, besides seizing their motorcycle. The accused with their faces covered in the custody of Ludhiana police on Saturday. (HT)

The accused have been identified as Tony Chauhan, a resident of Santpura Nagar in Tibba, and Balram Kumar, alias Veeru, a resident of Gandhi Colony on Tajpur Road.

According to police, Balram has two criminal cases registered against him, including one related to drug peddling and another murder case, while Tony is facing an attempt-to-murder case.

Deputy commissioner of police (investigation) Harpal Singh said, “Officials of the crime branch arrested the duo from the Tibba area following a tip-off. Investigation revealed that they procured drugs and illegal weapons from the border areas and used the city outskirts to deliver consignments to customers and associates.”

“The investigation also brought Tony’s social media presence under scrutiny. He has nearly two lakh followers on Instagram,” the DCP added.

Inspector Navdeep Singh said Tony used social media to attract youngsters and expand his gang’s network.

“We also found Tony’s association with a local gang suspected of involvement in the August murder of Harjinder Singh Harry in Tibba. Tony was not directly involved in the murder but was closely associated with the gang suspected behind the killing,” the police officer said.

“We are investigating the duo’s links with other members of the drug and arms network and are identifying their suppliers, customers and associates,” the DCP said.