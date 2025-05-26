Search Search
Monday, May 26, 2025
New Delhi oC
23-yr-old Charkhi Dadri youth goes missing in Canada

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
May 26, 2025 08:12 AM IST

A 23-year-old student from Charkhi Dadri has gone missing in Canada.

Sahil Kumar, 23 (File)
Sahil Kumar, 23 (File)

Sahil Kumar, of Charkhi Dadri’s Dohka village, who went to Canada on a study visa and enrolled in Humber College, has been missing for the last eight days.

His uncle Akshay said that Sahil was living with a co-villager in Canada, and he went to his college on May 17, and after which he went missing. “The youth from our village informed us, and he has filed a missing complaint with Hamilton police,” he added.

Sahil’s father Harish Kumar, a retired army personnel, said that he spent 40 lakh to send his son abroad and now they are worried. The family has urged the government to intervene into the matter.

Hamilton police in a post on social networking site X said that they are looking for Sahil Kumar, who was reported missing on May 17 and was last seen at Toronto’s union station. “Police are concerned since he has been in contact with family or friends. If seen, call 9055408549,” the post read

New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 26, 2025
