Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Panchkula’s Batour village to get 25-bed hospital

Panchkula’s Batour village to get 25-bed hospital

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
May 13, 2023 11:42 PM IST

In janta darbar held in Community Centre Barwala on Saturday, the residents of Batour village asked to increase healthcare facilities in the village

A 25-bed hospital will be constructed at Batour village in Panchkula, said Haryana assembly speaker Gian Chand Gupta during a janta darbar held at the Community Centre in Barwala on Saturday.

Haryana assembly speaker Gian Chand Gupta directed the officials of food and supply department to check the vehicles supplying gas cylinders thrice in a month with police and the village sarpanch. (HT File Photo)
Haryana assembly speaker Gian Chand Gupta directed the officials of food and supply department to check the vehicles supplying gas cylinders thrice in a month with police and the village sarpanch. (HT File Photo)

During the janta darbar, the residents of Batour asked to increase healthcare facilities in the village. The residents also raised issues of underweight cylinders being sold in Barwala.

Acting on the issues, Gupta directed the officials of food and supply department to check the vehicles supplying gas cylinders thrice a month with the police and sarpanch. Gupta said if cylinders were found underweight, cases be registered against the violators.

Ashok Kumar, a Barwala resident, said six years back he had given application for increasing electricity load and even paid the fee. However, till date no action has been taken. Gupta directed the officials concerned to deal with his case on priority

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
panchkula
panchkula
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 14, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out