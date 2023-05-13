Panchkula’s Batour village to get 25-bed hospital

A 25-bed hospital will be constructed at Batour village in Panchkula, said Haryana assembly speaker Gian Chand Gupta during a janta darbar held at the Community Centre in Barwala on Saturday. Haryana assembly speaker Gian Chand Gupta directed the officials of food and supply department to check the vehicles supplying gas cylinders thrice in a month with police and the village sarpanch. (HT File Photo)

During the janta darbar, the residents of Batour asked to increase healthcare facilities in the village. The residents also raised issues of underweight cylinders being sold in Barwala.

Acting on the issues, Gupta directed the officials of food and supply department to check the vehicles supplying gas cylinders thrice a month with the police and sarpanch. Gupta said if cylinders were found underweight, cases be registered against the violators.

Ashok Kumar, a Barwala resident, said six years back he had given application for increasing electricity load and even paid the fee. However, till date no action has been taken. Gupta directed the officials concerned to deal with his case on priority