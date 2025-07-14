26 Lakh donated for Baba Banda Singh Bahadur Memorial Trust

In a significant gesture to preserve Sikh heritage, three philanthropists have donated a total of ₹26 lakh to the Baba Banda Singh Bahadur Memorial Foundation Trust in Lohgarh. Union minister Manohar Lal Khattar being presented with a donation cheque for the Baba Banda Singh Bahadur Memorial Trust by Space Five Architect Group director Harkaran Singh Boparai in Chandigarh on Sunday. (HT Photo)

The donation cheques were formally handed over to Union minister of power, housing and urban affairs Manohar Lal Khattar at an event in Chandigarh on Sunday. Also present was Prabhleen Singh, officer on special duty to the government of Haryana, who is actively involved with the trust’s initiatives.

The contributors include HBS and Space Five Architect Group director Harkaran Singh Boparai, who donated ₹11 lakh; AK Construction Group chairperson Ashok Sharma who contributed ₹10 lakh; and International Gita Mahotsav Authority member and founder of Warraich Homeopathic Clinic in Pehowa Avneet Singh Warraich who donated ₹5 lakh.