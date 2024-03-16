278 students awarded degrees at convocation of National Dairy Research Institute

As many as 278 students, including 49 from BTech, 127 from master’s and 102 researchers, were handed over degrees, by the Padma Bhushan and former director general of Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) RS Paroda on Friday, at the 20th convocation ceremony of National Dairy Research Institute (NDRI). The ceremony held at Dr D Sundanaresan Auditorium was attended by Dr Dheer Singh, director of the institute. (HT Photo)

Dr Dheer Singh said NDRI is using advanced cutting-edge technologies for the multiplication of elite germplasm to produce superior breeds of cattle and buffaloes.

Dr Dheer Singh said NDRI is using advanced cutting-edge technologies for the multiplication of elite germplasm to produce superior breeds of cattle and buffaloes.

He called upon the students and exhorted them to become entrepreneurs rather than looking for jobs.

Dr RS Paroda said that after untiring efforts, the institute remained first among all the state agricultural universities for many years.

“Talking about the nutritional security as an important challenge for the agriculture and dairy sector, he believed that we have come a long way in the field of food security, but a lot still is required to be done in the sphere of nutritional security,” he added.